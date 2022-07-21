India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Just days after clinching the ODI series against England in England, Team India embark on another journey, this time to the Caribbean, and later to the United States, as they take on West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is.

India will be led by different captain in Shikhar Dhawan during the ODI series leg against West Indies, with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being rested. Rohit will later return for the T20I series, while Kohli, will get a much-needed extended break after a difficult outing in England, where he struggled for consistency.

The absence of senior players will give the chance for youngsters like Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad to step up and produce some large amount of runs at the top.

Sanju Samson has been in and out of the Indian team for a while now, and the batter from Kerala will be desperate to make a statement should he get the chance. However, competing against him for the slot in the XI is Ishan Kishan, who in fact played in one of the ODIs against West Indies at home earlier this year.

Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are all the dedictated all-rounders in the squad, while Shardul Thakur remains the pace bowlng all-rounder option for India in Hardik Pandya’s absence.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder returns to the West Indies after missing the Bangladesh series in a bid to manage the player’s workload. The Windies, too, will be looking for a turnaround having been outplayed by Bangladesh in the ODI series.

Here’s all you need to know on when and where to watch the first West Indies vs India ODI:

When will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played on 22 July 2022 (Friday).

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Queen's Park Oval at Port of Spain in Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI start?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be streamed LIVE on Fancode website and its app. It will be broadcast on TV on DD Sports. You can also browse Firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.

