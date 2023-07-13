Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs West Indies, 1st Test LIVE Score and updates: All eyes on Yashasvi Jaiswal as IND eye competitive lead

India vs West Indies, 1st Test LIVE Score and updates: All eyes on Yashasvi Jaiswal as IND eye competitive lead

India vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score Day 2 Updates: All eyes will be on the young Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) as India look for a healthy first-innings lead against West Indies in Dominica.

India vs West Indies, 1st Test LIVE Score and updates: All eyes on Yashasvi Jaiswal as IND eye competitive lead

India take on West Indies in the first Test in Dominica from Wednesday. Image: Reuters

18:10 (IST)

Making his return to the India playing XI after the WTC final snub, Ravichandran Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief as India dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the West Indies Test. Read about Ashwin's display and more in our Day 1 talking points here. 

18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between West Indies and India in Dominica. Rohit Sharma and Co are in the drivers' seat at the moment after R Ashwin helped them see off West Indies for 150. In their first innings reply, India were 80/0 after 23 overs at stumps, with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and Rohit Sharma (30*) unbeaten. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Highlights

title-img

Day 1 report: India will look to consolidate their position in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica, when they take field on Thursday for Day 2.

The visitors were clinical in their approach on Wednesday after being asked to field first, with Ravichandran Ashwin, returning to the side, finishing with figures of 5/60 to see Windies off for 150.

This was Ashwin’s 32nd five-fer in Test cricket.

Barring debutant Alick Athazane (47), none of the West Indian batters were able to convert starts into big knocks.

And in their first innings reply, India were 80/0 after 23 overs at stumps, with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and his skipper Rohit Sharma (30*) at the other end.

 

Published on: July 13, 2023 18:01:28 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs West Indies: With Ravichandran Ashwin as the chief wrecker, India take full control of first Test
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: With Ravichandran Ashwin as the chief wrecker, India take full control of first Test

Making his return to the India playing XI after the WTC final snub, Ravichandran Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief as India dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the West Indies Test.

'No one should touch his position' — Harbhajan Singh weighs in on Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal debate
First Cricket News

'No one should touch his position' — Harbhajan Singh weighs in on Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal debate

There have been reports that Yashasvi Jaiswal could be asked to open the innings and Shubamn Gill could bat at the No 3 spot.

Watch: Ajinkya Rahane's witty response to journalist alluding to his age, Rohit Sharma bursts into laughter
First Cricket News

Watch: Ajinkya Rahane's witty response to journalist alluding to his age, Rohit Sharma bursts into laughter

Rohit Sharma burst into laughter after Ajinkya Rahane came up with a witty response to a journalist alluding to his age.