Day 1 report: India will look to consolidate their position in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica, when they take field on Thursday for Day 2.

The visitors were clinical in their approach on Wednesday after being asked to field first, with Ravichandran Ashwin, returning to the side, finishing with figures of 5/60 to see Windies off for 150.

This was Ashwin’s 32nd five-fer in Test cricket.

Barring debutant Alick Athazane (47), none of the West Indian batters were able to convert starts into big knocks.

And in their first innings reply, India were 80/0 after 23 overs at stumps, with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and his skipper Rohit Sharma (30*) at the other end.