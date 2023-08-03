India vs West Indies 1st T20I preview: After winning the ODI series in style with a 200-run victory in the series-decider in Tarouba, Team India enter the five-match T20I series against the West Indies as strong favourites.

The Men in Blue bounced back from a surprise six-wicket defeat against Shai Hope and Co in the second one-dayer with a clinical performance in the series decider, bossing the Windies in all the three departments.

As many as four batters, including stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, blasted fifties as the Indians posted a massive 351/5 on the board on a good batting surface at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium. Shardul Thakur (4/37) and Mukesh Kumar (3/30) then ran through the hosts’ batting lineup as the West Indians were bundled out for 151 in reply.

The T20I series commences at the same venue where the ODI series came to an end, and the Men in Blue will hope to produce a performance similar to the one on Tuesday and grab the series lead.

Both teams have change of personnel, with Pandya and Rovman Powell taking over as captain from Rohit Sharma and Hope respectively, although Pandya did fill in as the skipper with Rohit rested for the second and third one-dayers.

While Tarouba in Trinidad and Tobago hosts the series opener, the second and third T20Is take place at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. The series then shifts to the United States, where the fourth and the fifth T20Is take place at Lauderhill in the state of Florida.