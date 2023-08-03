India vs West Indies LIVE Score
West Indies win the toss, and skipper Rovman Powell opts to bat!
India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 1st T20I scorecard: After winning the Test and ODI series 1-0 and 2-1 respectively, India take on West Indies in a five-match T20I series.
India vs West Indies LIVE Score
West Indies win the toss, and skipper Rovman Powell opts to bat!
While Mukesh gears up for his maiden T20I, Tilak Varma makes his international debut today!
Two debutants for #TeamIndia today.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2023
Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar are all set to make their T20I debuts for India 👏👏
Go well, boys.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/o5nMrKycvB
India vs West Indies T20I head-to-head
Played: 25
India won: 17
West Indies won: 7
No Result: 1
Read: India vs West Indies T20I Head-to-head, stats, history and records
India vs West Indies LIVE Score
With the Test and ODI series in the bag, India will look to end the West Indies tour on a high with the T20I silverware as well, but this is the format where the visitors probably would be tested to the maximum.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I between West Indies and India at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. The Men in Blue had thrashed Windies by 200 runs at this very venue to clinch the ODI series 2-1 after their 1-0 Test series triumph, and will hope to get off to a winning start in the five-match T20I series today.
India vs West Indies 1st T20I preview: After winning the ODI series in style with a 200-run victory in the series-decider in Tarouba, Team India enter the five-match T20I series against the West Indies as strong favourites.
The Men in Blue bounced back from a surprise six-wicket defeat against Shai Hope and Co in the second one-dayer with a clinical performance in the series decider, bossing the Windies in all the three departments.
As many as four batters, including stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, blasted fifties as the Indians posted a massive 351/5 on the board on a good batting surface at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium. Shardul Thakur (4/37) and Mukesh Kumar (3/30) then ran through the hosts’ batting lineup as the West Indians were bundled out for 151 in reply.
The T20I series commences at the same venue where the ODI series came to an end, and the Men in Blue will hope to produce a performance similar to the one on Tuesday and grab the series lead.
Both teams have change of personnel, with Pandya and Rovman Powell taking over as captain from Rohit Sharma and Hope respectively, although Pandya did fill in as the skipper with Rohit rested for the second and third one-dayers.
While Tarouba in Trinidad and Tobago hosts the series opener, the second and third T20Is take place at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. The series then shifts to the United States, where the fourth and the fifth T20Is take place at Lauderhill in the state of Florida.
IND vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja led India's recovery after a string of wickets at regular intervals hurt their momentum.
Mukesh, who represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL, replaced all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who reportedly was not available for selection due to a sore left groin.
Virat Kohli became only the 10th cricketer in the history of cricket to complete 500 international appearances during the second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain.