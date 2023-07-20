After decimating the hosts by an innings and 141 runs win in the first Test, India will walk in at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Thursday for the second game, looking for a clean sweep of the two-match Test series.

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Focus on Jaiswal, Kishan and Rahane as visitors eye series sweep

In the game that will be the 100th Test between India vs West Indies, India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to stick to the same playing XI. He had a couple of days ago told the press that the side won’t have any significant change despite the rain forecast.

The Test which will be played at Trinidad will also be Virat Kohli’s 500th international match.

Virat Kohli at 500: Key numbers from batter’s career ahead of milestone game

IND vs WI head-to-head

In the 99 Tests so far, West Indies have won 30 while India have emerged victorious on 23 occasions with 46 matches ending as a draw.

When will the second India vs West Indies Test start?

The second India vs West Indies Test will start on Thursday, 20 July.

Where will the second India vs West Indies Test be played?

The second India vs West Indies Test will be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

What time will the second India vs West Indies Test start?

The second India vs West Indies Test will start at 7:30 pm (IST) with the toss at 7:00 pm.

What channel will broadcast the second India vs West Indies Test?

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will broadcast the second India vs West Indies Test live in India.

Where will the second India vs West Indies Test be live-streamed?

The second India vs West Indies Test will be streamed on JioCinemas for free. You can also watch the match on FanCode.

Port of Spain weather

According to weather.com, Port of Spain is expected to experience rain on all five days of second India vs West Indies Test (20-24 July). The chances of rain over the five days are predicted to be 52%, 49%, 51%, 47% and 41% respectively. The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to vary between 31 and 36 degree Celsius.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.