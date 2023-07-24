Day 4 preview: India will hope to gain a sizeable first innings lead and push for a victory on the fourth day of the second and final Test against West Indies at Port of Spain’s Queen’s Park Oval on Sunday.

West Indies had ended the third day on 229/5 with one-Test-old Alick Athanaze and senior all-rounder Jason Holder batting on 37 and 11 respectively.

The hosts decided to grind their way through the day, adopting a defensive approach with just 143 runs being collected from 67 overs throughout the day for the loss of five wickets.

The highlight of the third day was Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite going past fifty — the first half-century for a member of the home team in this series, and going on to score 75.

Saturday also witnessed Mukesh Kumar open his account with the ball in international cricket, getting fellow debutant Kirk McKenzie caught-behind, with rain making its way to the Queen’s Park Oval right after the dismissal and holding up play for a while.

Earlier India had posted 438 on the board in a day-and-a-half after being invited to bat by opposition skipper Brathwaite. Virat Kohli led the way with 121 — his 29th Test hundred and his 76th across international formats as well as his first away Test ton since 2018. What also helped the visitors’ cause were half-centuries from the skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56).

Shubman Gill had another disappointing outing with the bat after moving down a slot to No 3 in this series, getting caught-behind for 10 off Kemar Roach’s bowling. Also falling for a low score was vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was cleaned up by Shannon Gabriel.

India decided to hand Mukesh his maiden cap in this Test, bringing him in place of the injured Shardul Thakur. Windies too decided to field a debutant in McKenzie, bringing him in placed of Raymond Reifer. They also decided to play an extra pacer at the expensive of a spinner, bringing in Gabriel for Rahkeem Cornwall.