Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Brathwaite, McKenzie guide Windies past 100

Cricket

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Brathwaite, McKenzie guide Windies past 100

IND vs WI LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Follow the live scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary and updates from the third day of the second Test between West Indies and India at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on our live blog.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Brathwaite, McKenzie guide Windies past 100

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE: India captain Rohit Sharma and West Indies counterpart Kraigg Brathwaite pose with the series trophy ahead of the first Test at Roseau, Dominica. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

West Indies Vs India At Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 20 July, 2023

20 July, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

438/10 (128.0 ov)

2nd Test
West Indies

West Indies

106/1 (45.4 ov)

Day 3 preview: West Indies will aim to capitalise on a promising start and post a sizeable first innings total on Day 3 of the second Test against India in Port of Spain on Saturday.

The home team ended the day on 86/1, with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite remaining unbeaten on 37 with debutant Kirk McKenzie batting on 14. Brathwaite had stitched a 71-run opening stand with Tagenarine Chanderpaul before the latter was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 33.

This was in sharp contrast to the Windies’ sub-par batting performances in the first Test at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, where they were shot out for scores of 150 and 130 and crumbled to an innings and 141-run defeat.

Related Articles

West

West Indies vs India: Head-to-head, stats and records ahead of IND vs WI Test series

West

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Both teams turn to next generation to fix recent problems

Team India, meanwhile, rode on Virat Kohli’s 29th Test hundred as well as half-centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) to post 438 on the board — their second consecutive 400+ total in the ongoing Test series following their 421/5 in Dominica.

Kohli, who is playing his 500th international game, equalled batting great Don Bradman’s tally of 29 Test centuries and also took his international century count to 76.

Published on: July 22, 2023 19:44:11 IST

Tags:

also read

Watch: Emotional Yashasvi Jaiswal recollects long journey as he celebrates Player of the Match award
First Cricket News

Watch: Emotional Yashasvi Jaiswal recollects long journey as he celebrates Player of the Match award

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an impressive 171 runs in his maiden Test against West Indies and was adjudged as Player of the Match.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ashwin's 7/71 spins India to innings and 141-run victory
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ashwin's 7/71 spins India to innings and 141-run victory

India vs West Indies Highlights, 1st Test Day 3 in Dominica, Latest Update: WI 130; Ravichandran Ashwin stars with figures of 7/71, collecting his second consecutive Test five-for and finishing with match-figures of 12/131 as West Indies crumble to an innings-and-141-run defeat in Dominica.

India vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s patient ton on Test debut helps visitors surge ahead on Day 2 at Dominica
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s patient ton on Test debut helps visitors surge ahead on Day 2 at Dominica

Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 143, forging a mammoth 229-run opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma (103) along the way as India ended the day on 312/2, stretching their lead to 162.