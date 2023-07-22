Day 3 preview: West Indies will aim to capitalise on a promising start and post a sizeable first innings total on Day 3 of the second Test against India in Port of Spain on Saturday.

The home team ended the day on 86/1, with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite remaining unbeaten on 37 with debutant Kirk McKenzie batting on 14. Brathwaite had stitched a 71-run opening stand with Tagenarine Chanderpaul before the latter was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 33.

This was in sharp contrast to the Windies’ sub-par batting performances in the first Test at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, where they were shot out for scores of 150 and 130 and crumbled to an innings and 141-run defeat.

Team India, meanwhile, rode on Virat Kohli’s 29th Test hundred as well as half-centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) to post 438 on the board — their second consecutive 400+ total in the ongoing Test series following their 421/5 in Dominica.

Kohli, who is playing his 500th international game, equalled batting great Don Bradman’s tally of 29 Test centuries and also took his international century count to 76.