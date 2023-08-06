Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I LIVE at Providence Stadium in Guyana

IND vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Follow live scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary, live updates from the second T20I between India and West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Score, Commentary, Updates. AP

West Indies Vs India At Providence Stadium, Guyana, 06 August, 2023

06 August, 2023
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

36/2 (6.4 ov)

2nd T20I
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India will look to bounce back in the five-match T20I series with a victory in the second match on Sunday after losing the first game by a narrow margin of just four runs. Despite restricting West Indies to 149/6 in the first innings, India struggled in the chase as they lost wickets regularly.

With Axar Patel getting out on the first ball of the 18th over, the tailenders were left to complete the task in the last 11 balls when 21 was still required and India’s innings was restricted to 145/9.

Kuldeep Yadav was India’s No 8 and a long tail did not work in India’s favour in the first T20I. India captain Hardik Pandya may look to sort out the issue in the second T20I but with both the all-rounders Hardik and Axar Patel already part of the playing XI, India don’t have much choice other than dropping a blower.

If they do drop a pure bowler, their bowling options come down to just five which is also not an ideal scenario. In such a case India may look to give debut to Yashasvi Jasiwal and push Ishan Kishan to No 3 from the opening slot. That way Hardik could also be pushed down in the batting order to finish off the chase.

If this happens Sanju Samson could be the casualty from the playing XI. It’s also possible that India may continue with the same playing XI as they look to sort out the combinations before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Whatever happens, India definitely need to change their batting approach. The openers were took cautious and a different approach would work better for them in the second T20I.

IND vs WI LIVE Streaming: The second T20I between India and West Indies will be telecast LIVE across the Doordarshan Network, including DD National and DD Sports. The match will also be LIVE streamed on Fancode and JioCinema. You can also follow LIVE scores on Firstpost.com.

Squads

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith

Published on: August 06, 2023 19:29:38 IST

