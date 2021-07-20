Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Vs India LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs India At R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 20 July, 2021

20 July, 2021
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

29/0 (5.2 ov)

2nd ODI
India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Sri Lanka India
29/0 (5.2 ov) - R/R 5.44

Play In Progress

Avishka Fernando - 16

Minod Bhanuka (W) - 12

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Avishka Fernando Batting 16 18 1 1
Minod Bhanuka (W) Batting 12 15 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3 0 12 0
Deepak Chahar 2.2 0 17 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

29 (29) R/R: 5.27

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, 2nd ODI at Colombo: Fernando, Bhanuka guide hosts to positive start

15:23 (IST)

SL 28/0 after 5 overs (Fernando 15, Bhanuka 12)

Bad start from Bhuvneshwar. Starts off with a wide and then bowls his first front-foot no-ball since 2015! Yes, you read it right. He won't be liking it one bit. Bhanuka adds to salt to his wounds by smashing him for a six and then finished the over with a boundary. 

15:22 (IST)
four

FOUR! Bhanuka smashes another boundary to make it worse for Bhuvneshwar in this over. A lovely on-drive to fetch four runs.

15:22 (IST)

Not the best of starts for the Indians this afternoon

15:21 (IST)
six

FOUR! Bhanuka gets one on his slot and he clears his front leg to flick it for a boundary over square leg boundary. 

15:18 (IST)

SL 19/0 after 4 overs (Fernando 15, Bhanuka 4)

A chance again for Chahar but Bhuvneshwar misjudges the catch. If was a little more near the ropes, could have given himself a better chance of catching it. Fernando is looking more and more aggressive after every over. 12 off the over.

15:15 (IST)
six

SIX! On the legs from Chahar and Fernando and he flicks it for six over fine leg region, where Bhuvneshwar misjudged the catch.

15:14 (IST)
four

FOUR! Fuller from Chahar to Fernando and the batter takes full advantage of that, a big flourish of the bat and he drives it through extra cover for a boundary.

15:13 (IST)

SL 7/0 after 3 overs (Fernando 3, Bhanuka 4)

Well, well well, initially it looked like the ball falling short of Manish at second slip in the last over but replays tell us that Manish dropped it. It carried to him and he went with one hand and was not able to hold on to it. Bhuvi continues and Fernando steals a quick single after playing three dots. And that's that from this over. 

15:09 (IST)

SL 6/0 after 2 overs (Fernando 2, Bhanuka 4)

Deepak Chahar, right-arm medium, bowls from the other end. He is swinging it away from left-handed Bhanuka. The fourth ball is driven on the up for no run. Bhanuka opens account with a lovely flick shot. Outside edge off the last ball does not carry to Manish at second slip. Four off the over.

15:08 (IST)
four

FOUR! Clipped away nicely by Bhanuka as Chahar bowls on his legs, ball races away to deep square leg boundary

Highlights

title-img
14:36 (IST)

India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
14:36 (IST)

Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, Ind vs SL Live Score and Updates: A chance again for Chahar but Bhuvneshwar misjudges the catch. If was a little more near the ropes, could have given himself a better chance of catching it. Fernando is looking more and more aggressive after every over. 12 off the over.

2nd ODI Preview: India will be looking to seal the series when they take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India put in a dominant performance in the first ODI and beat the hosts by seven wickets with 80 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka will need to improve their all-round game as they head into the second match. They posted an under-par 262 batting first, were lacklustre field well and lacked incision in bowling.

India, on the other hand, put on a strong show with the bat and ball with the 'KulCha' pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal impressing on their reunion.

Indian pace bowler Deepak Chahar, spinners Chahal and Kuldeep claimed two wickets each as India restricted Sri Lanka to 262/9.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and debutant Ishan Kishan hit half-centuries as India chased down the target easily in 36.4 overs.

Prithvi Shaw was named man of the match for getting India off to a flying start. The left-handed Dhawan then kept up the momentum with big partnerships with Kishan, who turned 23 on Sunday, Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav, who made an unbeaten 31.

Kishan and Yadav — both IPL stars for champions Mumbai Indians — are part of an up and coming talent in the Indian limited-overs side while Virat Kohli's Test squad is in England awaiting a five-match series in August and September.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, lost wickets regularly after electing to bat first but number eight Chamika Karunaratne's quickfire 43 lifted the side to 262 for nine in 50 overs.

"The Indians batted aggressively. We needed to vary the pace as the ball was coming on to the bat nicely," said Shanaka. "In the next game (on Tuesday), we will have to improve on that."

Sri Lanka, who had already been hit hard by the suspension of three players including Kusal Mendis and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella for breaching the team's bio-bubble in England, suffered an injury blow after captain Kusal Perera was ruled out of the tour before the series began.

The limited-overs series that also includes three Twenty20 matches was rescheduled and the original start date of 13 July pushed back by five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Sri Lankan camp following batting coach Grant Flower's positive test on return from their tour of England.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: July 20, 2021 15:22:16 IST

Tags:

