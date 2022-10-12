Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India celebrated their ODI series victory against South Africa in style on Tuesday as the Men in Blue grooved to famous Daler Mehendi’s Punjabi track, ‘Tara ra ra’.

A four-wicket haul from spinner Kuldeep Yadav and vital contributions from other Indian bowlers powered India to defeat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the series thus clinching the series 2-1.

Interestingly, India players were elated with the win and they showed it by dancing in the dressing room. The video of the same was shared by Dhawan on Instagram with the caption, “Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Talking about the series decider, South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 99 in 27.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets for 18 runs. He was ably assisted by Washington Sundar (2/15) and Mohammad Siraj (2/17). Shahbaz Ahmed also took two wickets and gave away 32 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 34 runs, but none of the other batters could stay long on the crease. India comfortably chased the target in 19.1 overs with opener Shubman Gill (49) and Shreyas Iyer (28*) making major contributions.

Kuldeep Yadav got the ‘Man of the Match’ award for his spell of 4/18.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj was given the ‘Man of the Series’ award for his consistent performance in the series. He took five wickets in three matches at an average of 20.80 and an economy rate of 4.52. His best bowling figures in the series were 3/38.