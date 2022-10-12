Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IND vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan leads India's epic dressing room dance celebrations after ODI series win – WATCH

Cricket

IND vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan leads India's epic dressing room dance celebrations after ODI series win – WATCH

India players were elated with the ODI series win against South Africa and they showed it by dancing in the dressing room.

IND vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan leads India's epic dressing room dance celebrations after ODI series win – WATCH

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. celebrated ODI series win against South Africa by dancing to Daler Mehndi's song, Image: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India celebrated their ODI series victory against South Africa in style on Tuesday as the Men in Blue grooved to famous Daler Mehendi’s Punjabi track, ‘Tara ra ra’.

A four-wicket haul from spinner Kuldeep Yadav and vital contributions from other Indian bowlers powered India to defeat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the series thus clinching the series 2-1.

Interestingly, India players were elated with the win and they showed it by dancing in the dressing room. The video of the same was shared by Dhawan on Instagram with the caption, “Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra.”

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Talking about the series decider, South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 99 in 27.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets for 18 runs. He was ably assisted by Washington Sundar (2/15) and Mohammad Siraj (2/17). Shahbaz Ahmed also took two wickets and gave away 32 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 34 runs, but none of the other batters could stay long on the crease. India comfortably chased the target in 19.1 overs with opener Shubman Gill (49) and Shreyas Iyer (28*) making major contributions.

Kuldeep Yadav got the ‘Man of the Match’ award for his spell of 4/18.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj was given the ‘Man of the Series’ award for his consistent performance in the series. He took five wickets in three matches at an average of 20.80 and an economy rate of 4.52. His best bowling figures in the series were 3/38.

Updated Date: October 12, 2022 09:32:32 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Thiruvananthapuram weather, temperature and expected conditions
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Thiruvananthapuram weather, temperature and expected conditions

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will host the first of three T20Is between the two teams.

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: All-round show helps Men in Blue take 1-0 lead in the series
Photos

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: All-round show helps Men in Blue take 1-0 lead in the series

Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar hit the South Africans hard with some magical swing bowling before Suryakumar Yadav's little gem on a difficult track ensured an easy eight-wicket victory for India in the first T20 International

India vs South Africa: ‘Thanks to Keshav that he chose to bat,’ Shikhar Dhawan makes hilarious statement after 2nd ODI
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: ‘Thanks to Keshav that he chose to bat,’ Shikhar Dhawan makes hilarious statement after 2nd ODI

India beat South Africa in the second ODI on the back of Shreyas Iyer’s century and Ishan Kishan’s 93.