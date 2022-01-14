Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs India At Newlands, Cape Town, 11 January, 2022

11 January, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

223/10 (77.3 ov)

198/10 (67.3 ov)

3rd Test
South Africa

South Africa

210/10 (76.3 ov)

212/3 (63.3 ov)

South Africa beat India by 7 wickets

Live Blog
India South Africa
223/10 (77.3 ov) - R/R 2.88 210/10 (76.3 ov) - R/R 2.75
198/10 (67.3 ov) - R/R 2.93 212/3 (63.3 ov) - R/R 3.34

Rassie van der Dussen - 23

Temba Bavuma - 32

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rassie van der Dussen not out 41 95 3 0
Temba Bavuma not out 32 58 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 9 0 36 0
Ravichandran Ashwin 11.3 1 51 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 155/3 (46.2)

57 (57) R/R: 3.25

Temba Bavuma 32(58)

Keegan Petersen 82(113) S.R (72.56)

b Shardul Thakur
Ind vs SA Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Proteas clinch series with seven-wicket win at Newlands

17:51 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the three-match Test series between South Africa and India, the Proteas producing a terrific turnaround after their 113-run loss at Centurion to pull off seven-wicket wins in Johannesburg and Cape Town. India have yet again been thwarted in their quest of conquering the 'Final Frontier', and the 'Rainbow Nation' remains the only nation where they are yet to pull off a Test series victory. What will hurt Kohli and Co even more was the fact that this was perhaps their best opportunity to end their three-decade wait, with the immense quality in their pace department and the inexperience in the South African batting department. And in the end, both the seniors (Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada) and the new faces in the team (Keegan Petersen, Marco Jansen) produced a complete team effort to clinch the Test series 2-1.

Thank you so much for following our coverage of the Test series. We shift our attention to the one-dayers, which gets underway from the 19th at Paarl. For now, this is Amit Banerjee signing off!

17:45 (IST)

Keegan Petersen: It hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s a mixed bag to be honest. I just took every little positive I could, and have been confident in my preparation. Has been a tough journey. It’s been a long journey, can’ really tell the whole journey right now. Challenging wickets, conditions, and I’ve just had to deal with them all. We’ve always just had to tough it out. We just had a tough mindset going into this. Been enjoying a lot. Spending a lot of time at the wicket was crucial.

17:42 (IST)

Keegan Petersen is the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series

17:41 (IST)

Dean Elgar, South Africa captain: Pretty elated. It will sink in in a day or two. Proud of the group. The guys responded brilliantly. After the first loss, had a lot of hope knowing we could still win this. They responded brilliantly. Extremely happy. Challenging your players within the group, you also need to stand up when needed. They’ve been brilliant through the series. 60 wickets through the series is quite challenging. The experience isn’t there, but we’re gaining that with each passing day. This is a proper unit that we’ve operated in, and it’s a proper team win. Everyone’s played a part in vital situations throughout the series. I’m bit of an old-school mentality with a new-school test, and lay down a lot of challenges for the seniors too. The bottom of the line is that if you play as a unit, you go through a challenge a lot quicker. We’ve grown massively as a unit over the last two Tests. If you want to compete in Test cricket and be the No 1 team someday, you’ve got to compete and beat the best in the world. Massive respect to the players for actually following my message. By no means a finished article, and I’m already thinking about the next series (in the tour of New Zealand). (On Keegan Petersen) I think the way he’s responded since the first game has been immense. I’ve known Keegan for a long time since domestic cricket. Always known he’s had this ability. Dominated domestic cricket from a run-scoring point of view. Still a lot of room for improvement from his point of view. Always willing to learn. You need characters like that. Extremely proud of what KP’s achieved.

17:34 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: It’s a great spectacle for Test cricket for everyone to watch. It was a very hard-fought series. South Africa did well to fight back in the second and the third. They were much more clinical with the ball and were able to seize the moments. Absolutely deserving winners in the end. One of the challenges that we’ve faced over the years touring abroad is to capitalise on the key moments. We’ve had lapses of concentrations which have cost us matches. Quality bowling from the opposition as well in this series. It’s definitely batting. I don’t think we can pinpoint any other aspect. They applied pressure long enough for us to make mistakes. Our bowlers bowled incredibly well, but they were better in terms of applying pressure. Batting is something we have to analyse and correct moving forward. We know how far we have come as a team. The fact that we come to South Africa and people expect us to beat them comfortably is testament to what we have achieved. The way KL batting as an opener was quite heartening to see. Rishabh’s knock in the second innings of this Test was quite special. Centurion win was quite special as well.

17:24 (IST)

Surely would rank among SA's greatest triumphs in the sport

17:24 (IST)

What a victory for the Proteas

17:16 (IST)

After 63.3 overs,South Africa 212/3 ( Rassie van der Dussen 41 , Temba Bavuma 32)

Things go from bad to worse for the Indians after a pointless throw by Umesh from point goes for four overthrows in a addition to a single collected by van der Dussen, bringing the equation down to four. Bavuma then finishes off in style with a boundary off Ashwin, as South Africa pull off another seven-wicket win over India to complete an emphatic comeback after getting outplayed at Centurion to win the series 2-1 with more than a day to spare in the final Test!

17:13 (IST)
four

FOUR! Bavuma hits the winning boundary, and SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY SEVEN WICKETS TO COMPLETE A 2-1 SERIES WIN! SA 212/3

17:09 (IST)

After 63 overs,South Africa 203/3 ( Rassie van der Dussen 36 , Temba Bavuma 28)

The equation comes down to a single digit now after van der Dussen collects three in the penultimate delivery after a fumble at extra cover. South Africa need nine to win with seven wickets in hand.

Highlights

17:42 (IST)

17:13 (IST)

FOUR! Bavuma hits the winning boundary, and SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY SEVEN WICKETS TO COMPLETE A 2-1 SERIES WIN! SA 212/3
15:24 (IST)

BOWLED! Shardul Thakur with the breakthrough, as Keegan Petersen misses out on a maiden Test hundred. Is cramped for room with a short-of-length delivery aimed at his body, and ends up chopping the ball onto the stumps to depart for 82. SA 155/3

Petersen b Thakur 82(113)
15:10 (IST)

FOUR! Thick outside edge off Petersen's bat sends the ball flying wide of the slip cordon, and all the way to the third man fence, with the South African No 3 bringing up the fifty partnership with van der Dussen in the process. SA 152/2
14:06 (IST)

Second consecutive half-century for Keegan Petersen, who is fast transforming into a batting star for the Proteas. The South African No 3 gets an outside edge that sends the ball past gully, allowing him to grab a double. SA 103/2

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Cape Town, Day 4, Latest Scorecard and Updates: Bavuma hits the winning boundary, and SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY SEVEN WICKETS TO COMPLETE A 2-1 SERIES WIN!

Day 3 report: Rishabh Pant hit a brilliant 100 not out for India on a difficult pitch on Thursday but the decisive final test was still in the balance as South Africa went to stumps on 101-2, needing 111 more runs to win the match and take the series.

South Africa made good progress toward that victory late on Day 3 as Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen put on a 78-run stand after the early loss of opener Aiden Markram.

But Elgar was out to an edge down the legside on what turned out to be the last ball of the day to give India renewed hope in its quest to finally win a test series in South Africa.

South Africa captain Elgar's dismissal was confirmed via a review and India captain Virat Kohli jumped for joy when it was clear that his opposite number was on his way for 30. Elgar was South Africa's match-winner in the second test to level the three-match series 1-1 and set up the decider at Newlands in Cape Town.

The series has been tight and low-scoring throughout. In this test, top-ranked India batted first and made 223, South Africa replied with 210 and India made 198 in its second innings to set the home team a target of 212 to take the series.

Petersen was 48 not out at the close.

Earlier, Pant's fourth test century was priceless for India. No other India batsman could master the Newlands surface, with Kohli's 29 the next-best score and the only other score over 10.

Pant hit six fours and four sixes in a flashing innings typical of his style, and also after coming in with India under pressure at 58-4 having lost two wickets in the first two overs of the day.

India vs South Africa 2022, 3rd Test at Cape Town

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming Today's 3rd Test Match at Cape Town Day 4

The left-hander reached his century just in time, with India nine wickets down and last man Jasprit Bumrah hanging in alongside him. Bumrah was out soon after for 2 and South Africa took six wickets in the second session to set up an intriguing finish to the series.

The Proteas could win with a successful fourth-innings chase just like they did to level the series in Johannesburg.

India's lead didn't come easily.

South Africa struck twice in the first two overs of the day in a blistering start. Cheteshwar Pujara was out for 9 on the second ball of the day and to a flying catch at leg slip by Petersen. Ajinkya Rahane followed for 1 in the next over.

Kohli played an exceptionally cautious innings as his 29 came from 143 deliveries at a strike rate of just 20, an unusually defensive effort from one of the world's most talented batsmen.

But it was what India needed after those early blows. With Kohli being careful, and Pant playing his natural attacking game, they put on 94 for the fifth wicket to make sure India had a chance.

Kohli fell soon after lunch and the rest of the India lineup followed quickly, with the exception of Pant. He blazed a lofted shot down the ground when on 94 and was dropped by Temba Bavuma, who dived forward to attempt a tough catch and the ball burst through his hands.

Pant got to his 100 soon after with a dab down to square leg for a single.

India set an unusual record when Bumrah was caught by Bavuma to end the innings. It became the first team in test cricket history to lose all 20 of its wickets in a match to catches.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: January 14, 2022 17:52:44 IST

