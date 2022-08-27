India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Asia Cup: Check here for Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for tomorrow's Asia Cup match between India vs Pakistan. Also, check the schedule of India vs Pakistan
India will take on Pakistan for their first match in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.
The Rohit Sharma-led brigade will eye sweet revenge for the 10-wicket defeat that they endured in their last meeting last year at the same venue. India has a better result against their Asian rivals overall and will aim to do justice to their reputation once again.
One potential concern for Pakistan is that because players like Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan have all played so well at the top of the order, their middle order has not really been tested in a situation where a game is on the line. If Pakistan lose early wickets here, this can work against them.
India’s top concern must be their superstar Virat Kohli’s form. The 33-year-old batter is under pressure to recapture his best and prove why he deserves to be on the roster because there are so many young batters competing for places.
It is important to remember that India has played 15 T20I matches since the beginning of June, whilst Pakistan played its last T20I encounter way back in April. India’s tremendous depth allows them to cover all the bases with both the bat and the ball going into this one even without Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, which may prove crucial. They should be able to handle such losses a little easier than Pakistan who would be without a first-team pacer like Shaheen Afridi.
India vs Pakistan Dream 11 Prediction:
Captain: Hardik Pandya
Vice-Captain: Babar Azam
Suggested Playing XI for IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman
Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Haris Rauf
Predicted Playing 11s:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Pakistan's Waqar Younis had tweeted that Shaheen Afridi missing out Asia Cup 2022 will be a relief for the Indian top-order.
India will start its Asia Cup 2022 title defence against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (28 August).
Virat Kohli's recent form has been the talk of the town, with the star Indian batter going through a lean patch.