  • IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar's blitzkrieg helps India cross 300 in 1st ODI; Twitter reacts

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar's blitzkrieg helps India cross 300 in 1st ODI; Twitter reacts

Washington Sundar amassed an unbeaten 37 off just 16 balls in the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland.

Washington Sundar in action. Twitter @ICC

Washington Sundar stole the show for India during the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday, playing a quick knock of 37 off just 16 deliveries to take the Men in Blue to 306/7 after being put to bat first.

During the 23-year-old’s entertaining knock, he amassed three fours and as many sixes. His unbeaten 37 on Friday was his highest score in ODIs, surpassing his previous best of 33 against West Indies in February earlier this year.

Sundar came into bat at number seven with India’s score reading 254/5 after Sanju Samson’s dismissal. For the sixth wicket, Sundar forged 46 runs with Shreyas Iyer before the latter was dismissed by Tim Southee.

India were already 300/6 from 49.2 overs by this stage, and Shardul Thakur then joined Sundar to help India finish off with a challenging total.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Washington Sundar’s knock:

Updated Date: November 25, 2022 11:13:52 IST

