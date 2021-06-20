Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs New Zealand At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 18 June, 2021

18 June, 2021
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

146/3 (64.4 ov)

Final
New Zealand

New Zealand

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India New Zealand
146/3 (64.4 ov) - R/R 2.26

Stumps

Ajinkya Rahane - 29

Virat Kohli (C) - 27

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 44 124 1 0
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 29 79 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 17 4 47 0
Trent Boult 12.4 2 32 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 88/3 (40.2)

58 (58) R/R: 2.36

Cheteshwar Pujara 8(54) S.R (14.81)

lbw b Trent Boult
Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final, Southampton Test, Day 3 India Vs New Zealand: Start of play delayed, inspection at 2.50 pm

Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final, Southampton Test, Day 3 India Vs New Zealand: Start of play delayed, inspection at 2.50 pm

14:36 (IST)

Start of play delayed on Day 3! Umpires to inspect playing conditions at 2.50 pm IST. 

Full Scorecard
14:29 (IST)

Anything more than 300 would take India to a dominant position in this final.

Full Scorecard
14:16 (IST)

Dinesh Karthik two hours back from Southampton posted on Twitter that it isn't raining there. But it is cloudy. 

Full Scorecard
14:10 (IST)

Batting coach Vikram Rathour on Saturday said that a first innings score of 250-plus will put India in a fighting position against New Zealand, keeping the prevailing conditions in mind during the ongoing World Test Championship final.

Click here to read the full report.

Full Scorecard
14:07 (IST)

Day 1 got washed out due to rain. Day 2 had a stop-start play but some very high-quality cricket. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a good start and then Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner struck in quick succession. Cheteshwar Pujara stayed out in the middle for a while but couldn't add more than eight runs to India's score. But Virat Kohli (44*) looked solid and Ajinkya Rahane (29*) supported him well as India finished Day 2 on 146/3 with bad light forcing early stumps.

Click here to read the complete report of Day 2 action 

Full Scorecard
13:55 (IST)

Welcome to LIVE coverage of Day 3 action from the World Test Championship Final. Bad light forced early stumps on Day 2 after some very intense battle between Indian batsmen and Kiwi bowlers. India are 146-3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane still unbeaten. They will aim to consolidate India's position with a solid first innings total. Stay tuned as we build-up to today's action.

 

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Bad light forced early stumps on Day 2 after some very intense battle between Indian batsmen and Kiwi bowlers. India are 146-3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane still unbeaten. They will aim to consolidate India's position with a solid first innings total.

Day 2 report: India captain Virat Kohli held firm in the face of accurate New Zealand pace bowling as the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton eventually got going on Saturday.

After Friday's first day was washed out without a ball bowled, India were 146-3 when the third of the day's stoppages for bad light led to an early close even though the floodlights were on full beam.

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli pose with Test Championship Mace. Twitter/@BCCI

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli pose with Test Championship Mace. Twitter/@BCCI

Kohli was 44 not out, with the star batsman having hit just one boundary in 124 balls faced.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane was 29 not out after adding an unbroken 58 for the fourth wicket with Kohli.

Towering quick Kyle Jamieson ended the day with remarkable figures of 1-14 in 14 overs.

"It's probably pretty even at the moment," Jamieson told reporters after stumps. "It was a good day of Test cricket. They (India) put away the bad balls really well."

India batting coach Vikram Rathour added: "Anything more than 250 plus would be a reasonable score under the conditions."

Only 64.4 overs out of 180 scheduled for the first two days have so far been bowled.

But under a special provision for this final, match referee Chris Broad can add an extra day onto the standard maximum five for a men's Test if he decides an extension is needed to compensate for time lost to bad weather earlier in the game.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss in overcast conditions that favoured his five-man pace attack.

But Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill batted impressively in an opening stand of 62.

India, however, lost three wickets either side of lunch to be 88-3.

Their position might have been worse had Kohli been given out caught behind down the legside off left-arm quick Trent Boult on 17.

But amid some on-field confusion, an umpire review led to replays that indicated Kohli had not hit the ball.

India's openers made a fine start amid New Zealand's swing and seam.

Rohit confidently clipped the first ball of the match, from Tim Southee, off his pads for three while Gill showed his class by driving Jamieson down the ground for four.

Stylish Rohit 

Rohit brought up the 50 partnership with a stylish cover-driven four off all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme.

The openers' form was all the more impressive given this was India's first Test since March whereas only last week New Zealand completed a 1-0 series win over England with an eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston.

But Rohit's 68-ball innings, featuring six fours, ended when he edged a late-swinging delivery from Jamieson to third slip where Southee held an excellent low catch, diving to his right.

Gill followed soon afterwards for 28, edging aggressive left-armer Neil Wagner to BJ Watling in what the New Zealand wicketkeeper has said will be his last match before retirement.

It took Cheteshwar Pujara 51 minutes and 36 balls to get off the mark, a cut four off medium-pacer de Grandhomme greeted by huge cheers from India fans in the crowd.

But, as happened several times during India's come-from-behind series win in Australia this year, Pujara was hit on the helmet by a bouncer after missing a pull off Wagner.

Pujara's painstaking eight off 54 balls ended when he was lbw to a Boult inswinger that cut back sharply off the pitch.

This match, the culmination of two years of series between the leading Test nations, is worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.

The India team wore black armbands Saturday as a mark of respect for Milkha Singh following the national track athletics legend's death from Covid-19 at the age of 91.

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: June 20, 2021 14:34:52 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

World Test Championship Final: In Virat Kohli-Kane Williamson fire vs ice battle, a lesson for all
First Cricket News

World Test Championship Final: In Virat Kohli-Kane Williamson fire vs ice battle, a lesson for all

Fiery-hot Kohli and ice-cool Williamson have achieved success based on a foundation that stands on authentic personalities.

World Test Championship final: Ajinkya Rahane says batting straight and close to body key to success in English conditions
First Cricket News

World Test Championship final: Ajinkya Rahane says batting straight and close to body key to success in English conditions

The 33-year-old middle-order batsman said India deserved to be in the WTC final on the back of a consistent showing in the last two years.

World Test Championship final: Mike Hesson says Kiwis playing three Tests in short gap an issue
First Cricket News

World Test Championship final: Mike Hesson says Kiwis playing three Tests in short gap an issue

Hesson also backed Rishabh Pant to provide the x-factor like he did on the memorable tour of Australia earlier this year and is in favour of a best of three WTC final in the long run.