Live Score, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Day 2 at Southampton: Shubman Gill survives run-out scare on 0

FOUR! Short ball from Boult, to Gill and he loves it, pulled away for four runs, first of the final, to deep mid-wicket. Stunning shot.
|India
|New Zealand
|20/0 (6.1 ov) - R/R 3.24
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rohit Sharma
|Batting
|11
|21
|1
|0
|Shubman Gill
|Batting
|8
|16
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Tim Southee
|3.1
|0
|12
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
20 (20) R/R: 3.24
Rohit Sharma 11(21)
Shubman Gill 8(16)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
FOUR! Short ball from Boult, to Gill and he loves it, pulled away for four runs, first of the final, to deep mid-wicket. Stunning shot.
After 5 overs,India 12/0 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Shubman Gill 4)
Southee continues. Another one of the pads. Gill, this time, clips it off his pads and collects three. He teases Rohit on the fifty stump line and Rohit plays at it only to miss it completely. Kind of a delivery which should be left alone. Southee goes wide off the crease to bowl the fifth ball, and it squares Rohit up, on off stump and wobbles away a bit. Inside edge on the last ball but no damage done. Good contest this between bat and ball. Three off the first ball and then five dots.
After 4 overs,India 9/0 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Shubman Gill 1)
Boult continues and starts off with two dots upfront. He was looking to bring it in to Gill who left them beautifully. Gill off the mark albeit through an inside edge on the third ball. Rohit looking assured in his defences so far. Just 1 off the over.
After 3 overs,India 8/0 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Shubman Gill 0)
Southee continues. Inswing from Southee to Gill, hits the pad but going down leg, umpire turns it down after a huge appeal from the bowler and slips. Pitches it further to Rohit and lures him to play on front foot. He is getting in some sort of rhythm with every delivery. A lovely cover drive from Rohit on the last ball to collect two. Three off the over.
Southee continues. Inswing from Southee to Gill, hits the pad but going down leg, umpire turns it down after a huge appeal from the bowler and slips. Pitches it further to Rohit and lures him to play on front foot. He is getting in some sort of rhythm with every delivery. A lovely cover drive from Rohit on the last ball to collect two. Three off the over.
After 2 overs,India 5/0 ( Rohit Sharma 5 , Shubman Gill 0)
It is Trent Boult, left-arm fast medium, from the other end. Starts off with a wayward delivery down leg. Second delivery is much better, around middle and off and slants in, Rohit defends on front foot. Huge mix-up as Gill wanted a quick and risky single, was halfway down the wicket before Rohit asked him to go back and was fortunate to reach back to his crease in time thanks to a big dive. Boult finding Rohit's inside edges on a number of occasions. Rohit collects a couple with a push straight down the ground. Just two off the over.
After 1 over,India 3/0 ( Rohit Sharma 3 , Shubman Gill 0)
Southee starts off with a poor delivery, on the legs of Rohit and he flicks it to square leg boundary for a three. The second ball to Gill is down leg. He is struggling to find the line. Tries the outswing but it is too far from Gill and he lets it go. Nervous start from Southee. Indian cricketers are wearing the black armbands in memory of Indian track and field legend Milkha Singh who passed away yesterday after battling COVID-19 complications. Just three from the first over.
Alright then, we are done with the national anthems and now time for some cricket. India openers Rohit Sharma (RHB) and Shubman Gill (RHB) out in the middle, Tim Southee (right arm medium fast) has the new ball in hand.
The teams are out for the national anthems. First up, New Zealand's anthem followed by India's. The WTC final is about start in few minutes.
Teams:
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Teams:
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Boult continues and starts off with two dots upfront. He was looking to bring it in to Gill who left them beautifully. Gill off the mark albeit through an inside edge on the third ball. Rohit looking assured in his defences so far. Just 1 off the over.
Day 1 report: The inaugural World Test Championship final suffered a setback at the outset after persistent rain meant there was no play at all between India and New Zealand on Friday's opening day at Southampton.
The toss should have taken place at 10:00 am local time (0900 GMT), with the match getting underway 30 minutes later, but heavy overnight and early morning rain meant the pitch and square at the Hampshire Bowl remained fully covered.
Several more downpours hit the ground and it was no surprise when the umpires abandoned play for the day at 2:48 pm (1348 GMT).
While a standard Test lasts a maximum of five days, this fixture can be extended into a sixth day should match referee Chris Broad decide that it is the only way to make-up time lost in the game to bad weather.
But former England batsman Broad won't be called on to make such a decision until the fifth day as the match could be over before then in any event.
This fixture, worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up, represents the culmination of a two-year programme of series to crown a champion team in men's Test cricket, with India and New Zealand topping the qualifying table.
India captain Virat Kohli, however, questioned whether a one-off game could decide the world's best Test side by saying Thursday: "If you're talking about Test cricket and deciding who is the best team in the world on one game over a period of five days, that is not the reality of the truth."
The star batsman added: "For me, this is another Test match that has to be played."
India named their team on Thursday, with the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami as well as spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja all included in the same Test XI for the first time.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, recovered from an elbow injury that saw him miss the Blackcaps' series-clinching win over England at Edgbaston last week, said he would delay announcing his side until the toss.
India too could yet change their side, as teams don't have to be confirmed until the toss takes place.
With inputs from AFP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India and New Zealand face each other in the first ever World Test Championship Final.
The 33-year-old middle-order batsman said India deserved to be in the WTC final on the back of a consistent showing in the last two years.
Hesson also backed Rishabh Pant to provide the x-factor like he did on the memorable tour of Australia earlier this year and is in favour of a best of three WTC final in the long run.