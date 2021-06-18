LIVE Score, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Day 1 at Southampton: Rain washes first session out at Ageas Bowl

Bad news! The first session of Day 1 has already been washed out.
Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021
Not a very happy sight for those eagerly waiting for the final to get underway. What's even more worrisome for the two camps is the fact that there is a forecast for rain for the entire week, and not just today, which could end up playing spoilsport to a highly-anticipated showdown.
Good morning from Southampton. We are just over an hour away from the scheduled start of play but It continues to drizzle here. The match officials are on the field now. ☔ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/Kl77pJIJLo— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021
All the hype surrounding the culmination of a two-year journey with the battle between two quality teams led by two members of the elite batting club that is the 'Fab Four' could very well be dampened if the weather forecast for Southamption is to to be believed, with rain predicted for all five playing days as well as the reserve day of the summit clash at the Ageas Bowl.
Keep in mind the fact that India and New Zealand will share the prize purse of US$ 2.4 million as well as the ICC Test Mace if the match ends in a draw, the chances of which are looking rather high at the moment.
India, meanwhile, retained faith in their frontline spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja — both of whom back up as handy batsmen down the order in addition to their bowling skills — while opting for the experience of Ishant Sharma at the cost of the high-flying youngster Mohammed Siraj while unveiling their playing XI on the eve of the final.
The Black Caps began their ICC WTC journey right after the 2019 ODI World Cup heartbreak with a drawn series in Sri Lanka, before getting walloped 3-0 by the Aussies in an away series shortly before the coronavirus pandemic brought the cricketing world to a halt for a brief period.
New Zealand, however, have been virtually unstoppable as they vanquished a high-profile Indian side followed by victories over West Indies and Pakistan to become the first team to qualify for the WTC final.
From a dominant start in the Caribbean and at home against South Africa and Bangladesh, hitting a hurdle in New Zealand to pulling off a miraculous series win in Australia and capping it off with an impeccable performance against England at home, it has been quite the ride for the Indian cricket team as they reach their fifth final in an ICC event in the last 10 years.
Batting key to teams' fortunes
With both finalists boasting of power-packed bowling line-ups — New Zealand’s attack decimating the English batting order only a few days ago — the battle for the inaugural World Test Championship title will come down to the side that bats better in the one-off affair at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the historic World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at Southampton's Rose Bowl cricket stadium.
For more than two years, both teams battled hard in various bilateral series and their consistent performances were rewarded with spots in the final.
New Zealand were already in UK playing two Tests against England while India had to overcome quarantine conditions to prepare for the final.
Both teams will aim to gain upper hand on the opening day but weather in Southampton might play a spoilsport.
We will bring you all the updates from the Test. Watch this space for more updates.
India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: India face New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final on Friday in a match that could have a profound influence on cricket globally.
New Zealand are battle-hardened thanks to a 1-0 series win against England completed on Sunday with a dominant eight-wicket win at Edgbaston after a draw at Lord's.
"Ideal preparation, having two Test matches against England in these conditions," said experienced New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor ahead of the five-day match in Southampton, on England's south coast.
"Couldn't think of anything better."
The Blackcaps, who won in Birmingham despite making six changes, are set to welcome back captain and star batsman Kane Williamson and pace spearhead Tim Southee.
Many cricket fans around the world would be happy to see New Zealand, a country with a population of around five million, compared with India's 1.3 billion, win a major global title after their agonising Super Over loss to England in the 2019 50-over World Cup final at Lord's.
There is also widespread admiration for the way a well-balanced side has made the most of slender resources.
India have not played a competitive game since the end of March and have had to make do with an intra-squad practice match while undergoing quarantine.
But they proved their strength in depth when an injury-hit side recovered from the humiliation of being dismissed for 36 in the first Test in Australia to win a four-match series 2-1 with a sensational chase in Brisbane in January – and that without inspirational captain Virat Kohli.
The gifted batsman is now back in charge of a side that also features Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane as well as spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, with a pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.
Rahane said the mental approach would be key to India's success.
"I think what is important in this Test match is playing with freedom, playing fearless cricket as a team and backing each other. That will really help us rather than thinking about the result."
That the World Test Championship final, which comes after two years of series to determine the finalists, is taking place at all is something of a triumph for the International Cricket Council.
It seemed the sheer complexity of a congested global calendar meant the first attempt to crown a global Test champion since the 1912 Triangular Tournament featuring England, Australia and South Africa would not get off the drawing board.
First suggested in 2008, the concept almost foundered because of broadcasters' concerns that India, cricket's economic powerhouse, would fail to make the final, while many countries were far from enthused by the concept.
But the competition did get going eventually, although not helped by an initially complicated points system designed to reflect the varying numbers of Tests played by different nations, partly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cricket chiefs settled on a method of percentage of points won rather than total points.
The financial ramifications of the match could extend well beyond the $1.6 million on offer to the winners and the $800,000 collected by the runners-up.
When India win an ICC event for the first time it tends to have a transformative effect on cricket as a whole.
India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup changed their attitude to one-day internationals, with those matches becoming the financial motor both of its own cricket and the world game
And the T20 revolution that led to the lucrative Indian Premier League, was ushered in by India's victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 in South Africa.
At a time when many fear for Test cricket's long-term future, if India become world champions it could be a significant boost for the sport's oldest international format.
With inputs from AFP
If there is one key factor that might decide which way the balance swings, it's how the two teams bat. Both teams possess quality bowling attacks with a lot of variety and are primed to do well. It will all come down to who bats well.
India and New Zealand face each other in the first ever World Test Championship Final.