Live Updates

India vs New Zealand, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup Semifinal Match at Manchester: Chahal pegs Kiwis back with Williamson's wicket

Date: Tuesday, 09 July, 2019 17:58 IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Play in Progress

New Zealand
158/3 OV : (40.4) RR.(3.91)
India
Yet to bat

This over 40.4

  • 1
  • 0
  • 1

batsman

Ross Taylor

  • 40 (68)
  • 4s X 2
  • 6s X 0

Jimmy Neesham

  • 8 (16)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  • 23 (7)
  • M X 1
  • W X 0

Jasprit Bumrah

  • 18 (7)
  • M X 1
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

23 ( 5.1 ) R/R: 4.45

Jimmy Neesham 8(16)

Ross Taylor 14(15)

134/3 (35.2 over)

Kane Williamson 67 (95) SR: S.R (70.53)

c Ravindra Jadeja b Yuzvendra Chahal

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs New Zealand, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup Semifinal Match at Manchester: Chahal pegs Kiwis back with Williamson's wicket

Highlights

17:58 (IST)

After 40 overs,New Zealand 155/3 ( Ross Taylor 38 , Jimmy Neesham 7)

Kohli wants a wicket and he has got Bumrah into attack to do the job. The pacers zips through another neat over with four runs off it. A tight single for Neesham as Kohli came charging from mid-wicket to have a shy at striker's end but could not find the direct-hit. 

17:54 (IST)

After 39 overs,New Zealand 151/3 ( Ross Taylor 36 , Jimmy Neesham 5)

Bhuvneshwar continues. Both Taylor and Nessham are playing their shots but have been unable to find the boundary. Six off the over. 

17:51 (IST)

After 38 overs,New Zealand 145/3 ( Ross Taylor 31 , Jimmy Neesham 4)

Pandya called into attack. The slower bouncer took Neesham's top-edge top mid-wicket but Rohit was slow and could not get to the catch. Five off the over. 

17:50 (IST)

Perhaps, the reason behind New Zealand's drab innings

17:47 (IST)

After 37 overs,New Zealand 140/3 ( Ross Taylor 29 , Jimmy Neesham 2)

Taylor got lucky again. He was looking to play the shot on leg as the ball came in but the leading edge squirted over backward point. Six off the over. 

17:44 (IST)

7, 1, 1, 3, 8.... the runs in overs leading to Kane Williamson's dismissal. That's 20 runs in five overs and he was looking to cut loose. It has cost him the wicket as Chahal's top spinner dipped on him. New Zealand's batting back is broken here. Don't need to say big blow, that is pretty evident. But India have a shoe in. This will be a tough tough chase if it is 240-250. This means it might be a 200-220 chase.

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Old Trafford
17:44 (IST)
17:42 (IST)

Most runs for New Zealand in an ODI World Cup:

548 - Kane Williamson, 2019*
547 - Martin Guptill, 2015
499 - Scott Styris, 2007

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
17:42 (IST)
17:40 (IST)

After 36 overs,New Zealand 136/3 ( Ross Taylor 26 , Jimmy Neesham 1)

Big blow for New Zealand. Williamson departs on 67 after fighting so hard. Chahal makes an immediate impact on return. Williamson was looking to cut on off but the turn took the outside part of the bat and went to backward point fielder. Jimmy Neesham is the new batsman. 

17:39 (IST)

It has only added pressure on the rest of the teammates

17:36 (IST)

OUT! BIG WICKET FOR CHAHAL

Williamson c Jadeja b Chahal 67(95) 

Chahal drifted it away from the batsman. Williamson was looking to play the cut but the turn took the outside half of the bat and flew to Jadeja at backward point. Big loss for Kiwis. The talisman is gone. 

17:36 (IST)

After 35 overs,New Zealand 133/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 67 , Ross Taylor 24)

Inside-out drive over covers by Williamson but Pant cut it off. Three runs taken. Williamson then goes big on leg with a slog sweep for a boundary. A stumping appeal as well but Williamson is safe. Jadeja finishes with figures of 10-0-34-1.

17:33 (IST)

FOUR! Now we are talking. Williamson brings out the slog sweep against Jadeja to find a boundary through midwicket

17:30 (IST)

After 34 overs,New Zealand 125/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 60 , Ross Taylor 23)

If you thought the message at drinks break for Kiwis was to attack, you are wrong. They are happy collecting singles. Three from this Bumrah over. 

17:22 (IST)

After 33 overs,New Zealand 122/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 58 , Ross Taylor 22)

Jadeja has been called back into attack to finish his last two overs. Finishes this one in a jiffy with just a single coming from it. Time for drinks break. 

17:20 (IST)

Fifty for Williamson and he has made New Zealand's patchy batting plan work. It is remarkable how often they have made it work in this tournament and again in a high pressure semi-final. 120-2 in 31 overs means if you double it, they reach 240. Add 20 runs for acceleration, albeit the ace for India is Bumrah's six overs remaining. And now he is back into the attack. India need a wicket, preferably Williamson. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Old Trafford
17:20 (IST)
17:20 (IST)

After 32 overs,New Zealand 121/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 57 , Ross Taylor 22)

Kohli has enough of this snooze fest and Bumrah has been called into attack. The pacers produces a chance immediately. A slower leg cutter finds Taylor's outside edge but it dipped in front of Dhoni, who was hit on fingers. He needed to dive forward. Just one from the over. 

17:20 (IST)

The strategy that New Zealand are using here is pure Gary Stead (NZ coach).
 

When he was playing, and then when her was coaching Canterbury, he was a big fan of batsmen taking their time to get established when they first arrive at tee crease. 


It's a strategy that looks foolish, however, if a set batsman gets out before making up for his slow start. 

Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer
17:20 (IST)
17:19 (IST)

India head and shoulders above the Kiwis today. 80 % 

17:18 (IST)

DROPPED! Bumrah produced the outside edge with a slower leg cutter but the ball barely managed to reach Dhoni, hitting him on the fingers

17:15 (IST)

After 31 overs,New Zealand 120/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 56 , Ross Taylor 22)

50 partnership up between Williamson and Taylor. It has been a laborious effort. Williamson found a boundary in the over as he top-edged his pull shot over the keeper. Another top-edge off Taylor's bat but it lands safely. Seven off the over. 

17:13 (IST)

FOUR! Top-edge and a boundary. Williamson went for a pull and luckily the top-edge flew over the keeper to the fence

17:12 (IST)

After 30 overs,New Zealand 113/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 50 , Ross Taylor 21)

Chahal continues. Williamson takes a single to reach to his fifty. Good innings under pressure and he needs to convert this. Taylor finally finds a boundary with a slog sweep. Eight off the over. 

17:11 (IST)

Slowest team 100 this WC:


31.2 overs - NZ v Pak, Edgbaston 

28.5 overs - Afg v SA, Cardiff

28.1 overs - NZ v Ind, Manchester*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
17:11 (IST)
17:10 (IST)

FOUR! Chahal strayed onto leg side and Taylor took the opoortunity with a slog sweep to find the boundary 

17:09 (IST)

FIFTY! Williamson brings up his half-century in 79 balls. He needs to keep going. Kiwis need him to convert this. 

17:06 (IST)

After 29 overs,New Zealand 105/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 48 , Ross Taylor 16)

100 up for Kiwis. One of the slowest for this WC. Williamson played a beautiful drive but Pandya took pace off the ball to restrict it to a double. Six off the over. 

17:03 (IST)

After 28 overs,New Zealand 99/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 44 , Ross Taylor 15)

Chahal continues. No boundaries for 13 overs and now two in this one. Williamson placed this slog weep through the ground to cow corner for a four. Taylor collected a four as he edged his cut shot past Dhoni. 10 off the over. 

17:01 (IST)

FOUR! Taylor misread the google. He went for a cut against Chahal and edged the shot past Dhoni for a boundary

17:00 (IST)

FOUR! Sign of intent by Williamson. Picked the longer boundary but there was no fielder and he placed the slog sweep in the gap 

16:59 (IST)

One of Ross Taylor's known weaknesses is that he often gets out early against spin. He's made a real point here to be very careful. However, he may have been too careful, and in doing so has killed off any momentum that Williamson and Nicholls had created.

Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer
16:59 (IST)
16:59 (IST)

After 27 overs,New Zealand 89/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 39 , Ross Taylor 10)

Pandya is back into attack. So we guess his thigh is doing well now. Four singles off first four deliveries followed by two dot balls. No boundary has been hit in last 13 overs. 

16:55 (IST)

After 26 overs,New Zealand 85/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 37 , Ross Taylor 8)

Loud appeal for lbw against Taylor. Chahal got the ball to skid past the inside edge but umpire wasn't interested. Taylor dropped the next ball on covers for a quick single. Kohli attacked the ball but couldn't cause a run out. Two off the over. 

16:54 (IST)

Pandya back on the field. The ball continues to grip and turn. People have been so busy pondering why Shami isn't playing. Maybe they should ask why Kedar Jadhav isn't playing, especially if the pitch continues to slow down further and further. 250-270 will be a very handy chase on this. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Old Trafford
16:54 (IST)
16:51 (IST)

After 25 overs,New Zealand 83/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 36 , Ross Taylor 7)

Jadeja continues. Kiwis are not taking any risks here. Taylor collected a single from the over with a push to long on.

16:48 (IST)

After 24 overs,New Zealand 82/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 36 , Ross Taylor 6)

Another brilliant ball by Chahal to pitch it on off and turn it away to beat Taylor's outside edge. Another treat to watch. Three from the over.

16:45 (IST)

After 23 overs,New Zealand 79/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 35 , Ross Taylor 4)

As expected, Jadeja continues. These are ideal conditions for him. Two from the over. Only 10 have come from last five overs. Kiwis need to find some runs before the pressure becomes telling. 

16:43 (IST)

The last fifty-plus stand between Williamson and Taylor against India in ODIs came at Wellington in 2014.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
16:43 (IST)
16:42 (IST)

After 22 overs,New Zealand 77/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 34 , Ross Taylor 3)

A looping delivery from Chahal spun sharply to beat Taylors' outside edge. A treat for the eyes. Three from the over including an appeal for lbw against Williamson on last ball but it was going down leg. 

16:39 (IST)

After 21 overs,New Zealand 74/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 33 , Ross Taylor 2)

Jadeja zips through his sixth over in a jiffy. Just one from the over as Williamson pushes one to long off. Jadeja bowled eight overs on a trot against Sri Lanka. We expect the same here. 

16:37 (IST)

After 20 overs,New Zealand 73/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 32 , Ross Taylor 2)

Chahal begins his second over as well with a wide. Thankfully no boundary this time. A single each for Williamson and Taylor. Kiwis need a partnership here. They need to put runs on board. 

16:33 (IST)

India had done well to build pressure on Henry Nicholls. 
 

He had 25 off 38 and was dismissed for 28 off 51. Only 3 runs off his last 13 balls.


That pressure was as much a cause of Nicholls dismissal as the delivery from Jadeja was. 

Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer
16:33 (IST)
16:33 (IST)

After 19 overs,New Zealand 70/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 31 , Ross Taylor 1)

Jadeja has broken the stubborn 68-run stand. Castled Nicholls with a wicket-to-wicket delivery which turned to slip through the bat and pad gap. More turn on last ball with bounce to beat Williamson. Ross Taylor is the new man. 

16:33 (IST)

Timber! Jadeja keeps pegging a line and with Nicholls not attacking him, he gets one to turn into the batsman and then hold its line through the gap. Just when New Zealand were building a partnership, that wicket comes about. And it helps India because Pandya had just gone off the field. If they don't have to worry about using him. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Old Trafford
16:33 (IST)
16:29 (IST)

OUT! Henry Nicholls b Jadeja 28(51) 

Jadeja rewarded for his discipline. For hitting the stumps again and again. This one turned a bit and zipped through the bat and pad gap of Nicholls to crash into the stumps. Partnership broken.

16:29 (IST)

After 18 overs,New Zealand 69/1 ( Henry Nicholls 28 , Kane Williamson (C) 31)

Chahal called into attack and his first ball is a wide on leg side which both the keeper and batsman missed as it ran down to the fence. Another one is driven straight to Chahal by Nicholls but he failed to hold onto it. Eight off the over. 

16:28 (IST)

DROPPED! Nicholls came charging down and played his drive straight back to Chahal but he couldn't hold onto it

16:25 (IST)

After 17 overs,New Zealand 61/1 ( Henry Nicholls 26 , Kane Williamson (C) 30)

Jadeja continues. An eye-pleasing cover drive by Williamson to extra-cover but Bhuvi did well to cut it off for just a triple. Four off the over. Meanwhile, Pandya is off the field. Rememberer, India have picked just five bowlers today 

16:24 (IST)

There's a clear plan to bowl short to Henry Nicholls.

Most players who grow up in Canterbury have a very good technique against the short ball, so it will be interesting to see how this tactic goes as the match progresses. 

Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer
16:24 (IST)
16:21 (IST)

New Zealand today:

First 8 overs: 18/1
Next 8 overs: 39/0

 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
16:21 (IST)
16:21 (IST)

After 16 overs,New Zealand 57/1 ( Henry Nicholls 25 , Kane Williamson (C) 27)

Pandya continues. Two from the over but this could be Pandya's last over for a long time. He is having some issues with his thigh. Which forced him to stop in his run-up. Jadeja had a run out opportunity in the over after he made a brilliant diving save but he could not find the direct-hit. 

India vs New Zealand Semifinal, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup Match at Manchester: Kohli wants a wicket and he has got Bumrah into attack to do the job. The pacers zips through another neat over with four runs off it. A tight single for Neesham as Kohli came charging from mid-wicket to have a shy at striker's end but could not find the direct-hit.

India looked to be on course to finish second in the points table at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 until South Africa sprang a surprise in beating Australia in the final league stage fixture. With the loss, and India's win over Sri Lanka on the same day, the Virat Kohli-captained side will now face New Zealand in the semi-finals. It will be the first meeting between these two teams in a World Cup since 2003 with Kiwis holding a 4-3 head-to-head advantage.

Kane Williamson’s side may be relieved at having avoided pre-tournament favourites and hosts England, the 2015 finalists face a no less formidable opponent in India.

The two-time champions India won their last World Cup meeting against New Zealand at Centurion in 2003 and in the tournament have only been beaten once out of nine matches.

Black Caps were unbeaten in their first six matches at the World Cup but finished the primary stage with losses to Pakistan, Australia and England, it was only their net run rate that earned them a place in the semi-finals.

These two had played an ODI and Test series earlier this year with the ODIs going to India by a 4-1 margin. This despite the tourists resting fast bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah for the entire tour and captain Kohli for the last two matches.

Full Team Squads:

India Team Players: Rohit SharmaVirat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mayank AgarwalKedar JadhavHardik PandyaRishabh PantRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Team Players: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019

