Shikhar Dhawan and Co are ready to take on New Zealand in the third and final match of the three-game ODI series in Christchurch. India is down 1-0 and will aim to save the series on Wednesday in the final ODI.

In the first match, the hosts trumped India by seven wickets. New Zealand chased down the target of 306 set by India with 2.5 overs to spare in the first ODI of three-match series here at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. The marathon chase was powered by the stunning century from Tom Latham and the skipper Kane Williamson’s undefeated 94. The duo chased the target with an unbeaten 221-run stand.

India’s match against New Zealand was called off with the Men in Blue scoring 89/1 in 12.5 overs at the time rain intervened for the final time and put any possibility of further action to rest.

Here are the Live streaming and telecast details of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI:

When will India vs New Zealand third ODI be played?

The India vs New Zealand third ODI will be played on 30th November 2022 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand third ODI?

The India vs New Zealand third ODI will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

At what time will India vs New Zealand third ODI start?

The India vs New Zealand third ODI will start at 7 AM IST, with the toss at 6.30 am IST.

Where can we watch India vs New Zealand third ODI?

The India vs New Zealand third ODI will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. It can also be watched on the DD Sports channel. You can also follow the match and scores live on Firstpost.com.

How to get Amazon Prime Video subscription?

For this, you will need to open an account on Amazon and then avail Prime subscription by paying a fee to watch the India-New Zealand series.

India vs New Zealand ODI Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc and wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Henry Nicholls.

(With ANI inputs)

