India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs New Zealand At Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 29 January, 2023

29 January, 2023
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand

New Zealand

99/8 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
India

India

45/1 (8.1 ov)

Live Blog
New Zealand India
99/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 4.95 45/1 (8.1 ov) - R/R 5.51

Play In Progress

India need 55 runs in 71 balls at 4.64 rpo

Rahul Tripathi - 12

Ishan Kishan (W) - 14

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ishan Kishan (W) Batting 18 28 2 0
Rahul Tripathi Batting 12 12 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Glenn Phillips 1.1 0 7 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 17/1 (3.5)

28 (28) R/R: 6.46

Shubman Gill 11(9) S.R (122.22)

c Finn Allen b Michael Bracewell
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: India 43/1 after 8 overs

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: India 43/1 after 8 overs

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: India need 100 runs to win the match and level the series as Indian bowlers dominate over the Kiwi batters

21:24 (IST)
four

IND vs NZ LIVE:

7.1 Ish Sodhi bowls full to start his spell and Rahul Tripathi has smashed it straight over the bowler's head for a boundary! Not allowing the bowler to settle.

Full Scorecard
21:23 (IST)
four

IND vs NZ LIVE:

6.6 The last ball spoils the over. Drifting down the leg side, Kishan gets a glove on it while trying to sweep and the ball goes past wicketkeeper's right shoe to the fence for four runs.
 
India 34/1 after 7 overs

Full Scorecard
21:21 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE:

Glenn Phillips is into the attack and has foxed Ishan Kishan with mighty huge spin!

Full Scorecard
21:18 (IST)
four

IND vs NZ LIVE:

5.5 Excellent shot by Ishan Kishan! Bracewell bowl wide on the off side and Kishan cuts it square for four runs! 
 
India 29/1 after 6 overs

Full Scorecard
21:17 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE:

5.2 A mixup between Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi creates a runout chance but Finn Allen throws it way too wide of the wicketkeeper. The batters finally get a chance to steal a single. 

Full Scorecard
21:11 (IST)
wkt

IND vs NZ LIVE:

3.5 Shubman Gill has gone! Tries to pull a short delivery but the ball spins too much to trouble the batter, he gets an upper edge on that pull and the ball flies away to deep square leg fielder. Shubman Gill c Finn Allen b Michael Bracewell 11(9)

Full Scorecard
21:08 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE:

2.6 A TV review asked for by the on-field umpire owing to a stumping chance but Gill is safe.
 
India 16/0 after 3 overs

Full Scorecard
21:06 (IST)
four

IND vs NZ LIVE:

2.4 A little bit of width offered by Santner and Shubman Gill has cut through point region. He is looking the best batter on this surface.

Full Scorecard
21:00 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE:

Michael Bracewell is straight away amidst action. He is getting sharp turn there. A slip in place for him as well.

Full Scorecard
20:59 (IST)
four

IND vs NZ LIVE:

0.6 Now Shubman Gill gets a boundary! Pulls it away towards square-leg region and the ball races away to the cushion.
 
India 8/0 after 1 over

Full Scorecard
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: India 43/1 after 8 overs

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live. Sportzpics


India will face New Zealand in the second T20I of the series and will look to defend their enviable home turf record as the Kiwis dare to snatch an elusive victory on Indian soil.

While T20Is are not supposed to offer too much consequence this year, they are surely here for the entertainment of the fans.

It will be interesting to see how India make a comeback after losing the first match and whether will they only change their strategy or will also change their personnel. Is it the right time to hand Prithvi Shaw another international cap? Or will it be too early to break faith in Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill?

The Indian top order failed miserably and seems too heavily dependent on Suryakumar Yadav. If not for Washington Sundar, they were staring at a humiliating defeat.

The fast bowlers as well have looked wayward as Umran Malik’s line and length does not complement his speed and Arshdeep Singh seems to have a tendency of being inconsistent.

New Zealand, for the first time on this tour, will feel stronger and motivated enough as they have a real chance to crush Indians.

Their batters attacked the Indian bowlers tirelessly and posted a very good total. The bowlers then came to the fore and restricted Indian batters well within the target. The spinners too managed to turn the ball square, though they themselves were surprised.

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to be on the cooler side – India is enjoying winter! Both the teams are expected to play an unchanged XI, unless Prithvi Shaw sees the light of the day.

Updated Date: January 29, 2023 21:26:58 IST

