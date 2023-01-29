IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: India 43/1 after 8 overs



India will face New Zealand in the second T20I of the series and will look to defend their enviable home turf record as the Kiwis dare to snatch an elusive victory on Indian soil.

While T20Is are not supposed to offer too much consequence this year, they are surely here for the entertainment of the fans.

It will be interesting to see how India make a comeback after losing the first match and whether will they only change their strategy or will also change their personnel. Is it the right time to hand Prithvi Shaw another international cap? Or will it be too early to break faith in Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill?

The Indian top order failed miserably and seems too heavily dependent on Suryakumar Yadav. If not for Washington Sundar, they were staring at a humiliating defeat.

The fast bowlers as well have looked wayward as Umran Malik’s line and length does not complement his speed and Arshdeep Singh seems to have a tendency of being inconsistent.

New Zealand, for the first time on this tour, will feel stronger and motivated enough as they have a real chance to crush Indians.

Their batters attacked the Indian bowlers tirelessly and posted a very good total. The bowlers then came to the fore and restricted Indian batters well within the target. The spinners too managed to turn the ball square, though they themselves were surprised.

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to be on the cooler side – India is enjoying winter! Both the teams are expected to play an unchanged XI, unless Prithvi Shaw sees the light of the day.

