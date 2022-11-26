India and New Zealand are set to lock horns with each other in the second ODI of the three-match series in Hamilton on Sunday. The hosts presently lead the series 1-0 after thumping India by 7 wickets in the first match.

Chasing a target of 307, New Zealand went over the line in the 48th over, courtesy a batting masterclass from Tom Latham. The left-handed batter struck an unbeaten 145 off 104 during the run chase. The Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson also made a vital contribution as he returned not out at 94 off 98.

India now need to win this second clash to stay in the hunt.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the second ODI in India.

When will second India vs New Zealand ODI be played?

The India vs New Zealand second ODI will be played on 27th November 2022 (Sunday).

What is the venue for second India vs New Zealand ODI?

The India vs New Zealand second ODI will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

At what time will second India vs New Zealand ODI start?

The India vs New Zealand second ODI will start at 7 AM IST, with the toss at 6.30 am IST.

Where can we watch second India vs New Zealand ODI?

The India vs New Zealand second ODI will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. It can also be watched on the DD Sports channel. You can also follow the match and scores live on Firstpost.com.

How to get Amazon Prime Video subscription?

For this, you will need to open an account on Amazon and then avail Prime subscription by paying a fee to watch the India-New Zealand series.

India vs New Zealand ODI Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc and wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Henry Nicholls.

