  • India vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st T20I in Malahide: IRE 4/2; Jasprit Bumrah strikes twice in first over

India vs Ireland, LIVE Score, 1st T20I scorecard: IRE 4/2; Bumrah removes Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in his first over in international cricket after a year-long absence due to a back injury.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah and Paul Stirling, captain of the Indian and Irish teams respectively, at the toss ahead of the first T20I in Malahide. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

Ireland Vs India At The Village, Malahide, Dublin, 18 August, 2023

18 August, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Ireland

Ireland

27/4 (5.2 ov)

1st T20I
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
19:54 (IST)
four

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 4 overs,Ireland 22/2 ( Paul Stirling (C) 7 , Harry Tector 8)

Single each to skipper Stirling and Tector at the start of Arshdeep's second over. Wide called by the umpire two balls later after Arshdeep pitches one too short to Stirling. FOUR! First boundary for the Irish skipper as Stirling shuffles to his right after heaves a length ball on off towards the square leg fence! Eight off the fourth over.

19:52 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 3 overs,Ireland 13/2 ( Paul Stirling (C) 1 , Harry Tector 7)

Tector starts off with a boundary in Bumrah's second over, pulling a short delivery towards the square leg fence, and follows it up with a square drive for a brace. Bumrah keeps things tidy in the remainder of the over with four consecutive dots.

19:51 (IST)
four

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

FOUR! Another Bumrah over that starts with a boundary! Tector stands tall and pulls a short delivery towards the square leg fence. IRE 11/2

19:46 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 2 overs,Ireland 7/2 ( Paul Stirling (C) 1 , Harry Tector 1)

Arshdeep Singh steams in from the other end after an excellent first over from Jasprit Bumrah, and he too starts off on a wayward note with a wide. The left-arm pacer though, keeps things tidy in the remaining deliveries, conceding just two singles in six deliveries. Arshdeep notices Tector advancing down the track in the penultimate delivery and catches him off-guard with a searing bouncer.

19:41 (IST)
wkt

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! Bumrah's struck twice now in his very first over after a year-long absence, with Lorcan Tucker perishing for a duck, lobbing the ball over to keeper Sanju Samson while attempting a scoop shot. Tucker was in two minds while playing the shot, and as a result hardly got any power on the shot. IRE 4/2

Tucker c Samson b Bumrah 0(3)

19:39 (IST)
wkt

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

BOWLED! A boundary and a wicket to start off India's tour of Ireland! Bumrah's on target this time as he bowls an inswinger along the off-stump, with Balbirnie chopping the ball onto the stumps while looking to push it towards the covers. IRE 4/1

Balbirnie b Bumrah 4(2)

19:37 (IST)
four

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

FOUR! Top start for the Irish team as Andy Balbirnie tucks a length ball going down leg towards the square leg fence. Jasprit Bumrah's first ball after the year-long absence is a loosener, and is appropriately punished. IRE 4/0

19:34 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

The two teams line up for their respective national anthems, with skipper Paul Stirling and ex-captain Andy Balbirnie staying back to open the Irish innings after the Indians opt to bat. India skipper Jasprit Bumrah gears up to bowl his first ball in a year in the blue jersey.

19:33 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score


Rohan Gavaskar analyses the Malahide pitch ahead of start of play


“I think we’ll get some pace and some bounce. Average first innings score is 160, but I think you’ll need 170-180 to be competitive. It is a pitch where you can score runs.”

19:30 (IST)

Proud moment for both Rinku and Prasidh ahead of start of play
 

