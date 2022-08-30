India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup: Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips and squads

India have kickstarted their Asia Cup campaign quite in style by beating Pakistan in their first match. The Rohit Sharma-led unit will look to secure a top-four berth with a victory when they square off with Hong Kong in their next game on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Both batters and bowlers were in good rhythm against Pakistan. It should be more comfortable against Hong Kong as the side has just put their legs into the final round. However, Hong Kong will head to the venue high on confidence as they won all three qualifier matches earlier. If they can somehow register a win against India, the Group B battle will get interesting.

Rishabh Pant can start in Wednesday’s game after being dropped in the big match on Sunday. The bowling department may not see any change as the combination clicked well. All eyes will be on KL Rahul who suffered a golden duck. He unnecessarily dragged a wider delivery inside by Naseem Shah to depart without contributing anything to the score. However, more composure was expected from the star opener.

On the other hand, Hong Kong’s opening pair of Yasim Murtaza and skipper Nizakat Khan played some notable knocks in the qualifiers. Babar Hayat has also fetched a half-century against Kuwait and is a regular run-getter. However, facing the Indian bowling attack won’t be that simple. Their bowling unit has not been tested yet. It will be interesting to watch how they prepare themselves to challenge India.

India vs Hong Kong Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Nizakat Khan

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs HKG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat

Wicketkeepers: Scott McKechnie

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla

Probable Playing 11s:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla.

