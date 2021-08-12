Live Score Updates, India vs England, 2nd Cricket Test Match at Lord's: Both teams look to draw first blood

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cheteshwar Pujara has averaged 19.11 in his last ten innings with just one fifty-plus score. He looked tentative at the wicket in the first innings in Nottingham. However, he started off confidently in the second innings and exuded positivity in that difficult last hour of Day 4. He will look to continue from where he left off in Nottingham and get back among the runs at Lord's.

Those horror memories of their last visit to Lord's, in 2018, will still be fresh in India's minds as they return to the same venue where they were blown away for 107 and 130 and suffered their first innings defeat under Kohli, inside three days. And that's why that middle order contribution is so crucial.

14:04 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second Test between India and England at Lord's. Play starts at 3.30 PM IST with toss taking place at 3 PM IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: It was turning out to be a fascinating Test before rains played spoilsport in Nottingham. With 157 needed and 9 wickets in hand, India were in the driver's seat but with the overcast weather and the kind of bowling attack they had, Root considered that England were in with a chance as well. India will look to carry forward the momentum from Nottingham while England would look to find their batting feet at Lord's.

Preview: India take on England in the 2nd Test at Lord's. Both the teams would be looking to draw first blood after an intriguing Test ended in a draw due to Day 5 washout.

India have the combination conundrum back again with Shardul Thakur ruled out due to a hamstring injury he suffered during a practice session at the Lord’s.

While India skipper Virat Kohli had hinted that they would stick with the same template (the 4-1 pace-spin combination) they followed in the first Test, concerns surrounding India’s balance will assume centre stage.

Now Ravichandran Ashwin will be seriously considered, especially if the pitch is on the drier side. However, if India strictly follow the 4-1 combination, then Umesh Yadav or Ishant Yadav could make their way into the side.

As compared to England, India batted far better in the first innings, albeit skipper Virat Kohli and Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would be itching to make a noteworthy contribution, come the second Test.

India skipper Virat Kohli and England skipper Joe Root pose with the trophy ahead of the series. AP

The hosts are also dealing with injury concerns, with Stuart Broad ruled out of the second Test, and James Anderson in doubt.

England added Lancashire seam bowler Saqib Mahmood in the squad as a cover with ECB informing that spinner Dom Bess will be leaving the squad and returning to Yorkshire.

England skipper Joe Root, the Player of the Match in the previous game, would want the batting unit to step up and fire in unison.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between India and England:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Updated Date: August 12, 2021 14:09:30 IST

