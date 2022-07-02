IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 5th Test, Highlights, Full cricket score: Five-down England trail by 332 runs at stumps

That's all we have for you from today's game. Day 3 promises to be a cracker, and we hope it would be a rain-free day. Until tomorrow, it's goodbye and good night!
|India
|England
|416/10 (84.5 ov) - R/R 4.9
|84/5 (27.0 ov) - R/R 3.11
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Jonny Bairstow
|Batting
|12
|47
|1
|0
|Ben Stokes (C)
|Batting
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jasprit Bumrah
|11
|1
|35
|3
|Mohammad Shami
|13
|3
|33
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 83/5 (25.3)
|
1 (1) R/R: 0.66
Jonny Bairstow 1(5)
Ben Stokes (C) 0(4)
|
Jack Leach 0(5) S.R (0)
c Rishabh Pant b Mohammad Shami
Live Score 5th Test Day 2 India vs England today match result, highlight and scoreboard: Shami delivers the first over post lunch break. He starts off with four byes. Crawley was looking to defend but gets beaten there as the ball races past Pant's hands to the boundary ropes. Pope is off the mark.
That's all we have for you from today's game. Day 3 promises to be a cracker, and we hope it would be a rain-free day. Until tomorrow, it's goodbye and good night!
After 27 overs,England 84/5 ( Jonny Bairstow 12 , Ben Stokes (C) 0)
STUMPS! England lose nightwatchman Jack Leach before stumps, but Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow remain unbeaten, with England 84/5 at stumps. They trail India by 332 runs.
OUT! Night watchman Jack Leach gives away his wicket! Caught by Pant and bowled by Shami. Jack Leach c Pant b Shami 0
After 24 overs,England 83/4 ( Jonny Bairstow 11 , Jack Leach 0)
Jack Leach is dropped by Kohli while batting on 0 as Shami continues. Five runs from the over.
After 23 overs,England 78/4 ( Jonny Bairstow 10 , )
Siraj into the attack, and he strikes. He gets rid of Joe Root, who had scored two centuries against New Zealand, but is out for 31 in the first innings of this Test. Wicket maiden for Siraj.
OUT! Caught by Pant and Siraj strikes to get rid of Joe Root. Root c Pant b Siraj 31
After 16 overs,England 68/3 ( Joe Root 27 , Jonny Bairstow 6)
Play has resumed after the rain break. Shami delivers the latest over, and goes for eight runs.
After 15 overs,England 60/3 ( Joe Root 19 , Jonny Bairstow 6)
Mohammed Siraj is introduced into the attack. Bairstow pulls through square leg as he collects his first boundary. Five off the over. Just moments later, the rain has made a cruel return yet again to halt proceedings at Edgbaston. Covers on, players walk off. It's been that kind of a day today.
After 11 overs,England 44/3 ( Joe Root 9 , Jonny Bairstow 0)
Bumrah continues, with Joe Root facing him. There's a no-ball towards the end of the over, but Bumrah makes full use of the extra ball, removing Ollie Pope, who found Shreyas Iyer at third slip. Jonny Bairstow joins Root in the middle.
IND vs ENG, 5th Test LIVE CRICKET SCORE
WICKET! That's just unbelievable. Last delivery of Bumrah's over was a no-ball. He returns back to bowl that again and picks a wicket. The pacer had been continuously bowling around the off stumps channel on a fuller length. Pope had some width on offer on that one, he goes for the drive, edges the ball and is caught in the slips.
IND vs ENG, 5th Test LIVE CRICKET SCORE
WICKET! That's just unbelievable. Last delivery of Bumrah's over was a no-ball. He returns back to bowl that again and picks a wicket. The pacer had been continuously bowling around the off stumps channel on a fuller length. Pope had some width on offer on that one, he goes for the drive, edges the ball and is caught in the slips.
OUT! Bumrah strikes after lunch. Crawley goes for the drive off this full length ball but gets an outside edge and Gill seals the catch at third slip. Crawley c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 9
OUT! Cleaned up by Bumrah and Alex Lees departs. The Indian skipper draws first blood in the English innings.
OUT! Caught by Broad, bowled by Anderson as the latter gets his five-fer. Siraj is dismissed, India bowled out for 416. Siraj c Broad b Anderson 2
OUT! Jadeja is dismissed. Full ball swinging in the air, Jadeja goes for the heave but misses it. Ball beats the inside edge and hits the top of middle stump. A fine knock comes to an end. Jadeja b Anderson 104
Live Score 5th Test Day 2 India vs England today match result, highlight and scoreboard: Last delivery of Bumrah's over was a no-ball. He returns back to bowl that again and picks a wicket. The pacer had been continously bowling around the off stumps channel on a fuller length. Pope had some width on offer on that one, he goes for the drive, edges the ball and is caught in the slips.
Day 1 report: Rishabh Pant was combative and Ravindra Jadeja composed in leading India's recovery from 98-5 to 338-7 against England on the first day of the series-deciding test at Edgbaston on Friday.
Pant made 146 off 111 balls in a fabulous 222-run sixth-wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who was not out on 83 at stumps.
Pant’s brutal counterattack featured 19 fours and four sixes and ended when he was deceived by Joe Root’s offspin and gave Zak Crawley his third catch in the slips.
Captain Ben Stokes promised the same aggressive approach which helped England sweep New Zealand 3-0 in their test series this week, but the hosts were on the receiving end of a belligerent Pant and Jadeja, who played the anchor role. Their brilliant stand of 222 came off 239 balls.
England took full advantage of winning the toss and opting to bowl in overcast conditions.
Fast bowlers James Anderson and Matthew Potts, with support from luckless Stuart Broad, troubled the India top order and reduced the visitors to 98-5 midway through the second session.
Pant resisted and reached his half-century at the stroke of tea off 51 balls. He raised his third test hundred against England off a mere 89 balls. Pant had sprayed around Edgbaston 15 fours and a six off Jack Leach.
Jadeja proved a perfect foil to Pant’s aggression as the left-handers scored at a healthy run-rate of 4.63.
Pant took charge from the outset and was hardly bothered by the bounce of Potts, and quick to pounce on full-pitched deliveries by Anderson and Broad.
Leach, who took a maiden 10-wicket haul in the last test against the Kiwis, was also not spared as Pant used his feet well against the spinner, who finished the day an expensive 0-71 off nine overs.
This fifth test was postponed a year ago when India, up 2-1 in the series, was stricken by a coronavirus outbreak. The virus hit the team again on the eve of this match when captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out and Jasprit Bumrah became the first fast bowler since Kapil Dev to lead the side as interim skipper.
Anderson and Potts used the new ball effectively on a pitch where the fast bowlers got appreciable bounce.
Opening batters Shubman Gill (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (13) were worn down by the bowlers' nagging line and length, and Potts extracted lots of bounce.
Gill hit two boundaries in a Broad over, but with the ball zipping and bouncing ominously he finally succumbed to Anderson’s brilliance when he edged to second slip.
Broad came close to his 550th test wicket but Pujara, who replaced Rohit, successfully overturned a caught behind ruling off the DRS. However, Pujara didn’t last long against Anderson’s relentless seam and swing as the fast bowler struck in his second spell when Crawley grabbed a straightforward catch in the slip cordon.
Crawley should have had his third catch, but couldn’t hold onto a sharp one-handed chance off Hanuma Vihari, which could have earned Potts his first wicket.
India lost three more wickets inside six overs after rain delayed post-lunch play for 1 1/2 hours.
Vihari was trapped leg before by Potts on 20 as the ball seamed into the left-hander.
Virat Kohli, on 11, was indecisive against Potts and left the ball which cannoned onto his stumps after hitting the toe end of the bat.
Anderson had Shreyas Iyer out for 15 down the leg side off a short delivery. Wicketkeeper Sam Billings took a brilliant one-handed diving catch.
Anderson had 3-52 and Potts 2-85. Root bagged Pant, and Stokes got an edge off Shardul Thakur just before stumps.
With inputs from AP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India, led by Virat Kohli back then, currently enjoy a 2-1 lead after having registered victories at Lord’s and the Kennington Oval.
England have just a few days to savour their success over New Zealand before facing India at Edgbaston in a match starting Friday.
Rishabh Pant responded with a brilliant 146 and together with fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, 83 not out, shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 222 that helped India to 338-7 at stumps.