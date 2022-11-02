India are playing its fourth match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Bangladesh today. The venue of the clash is Australia’s Adelaide Oval Stadium. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and asked India to bat first. In 20 overs, losing 6 wickets, the Men in Blue pinned 184 runs on the board. While the majority of the batters failed to perform, it was KL Rahul and Virat Kohli’s half-centuries which guided India to their total. Also, we cannot forget to mention the small yet fiery knock by Suryakumar Yadav.

Virat Kohli only again displayed outstanding grit and determination on the field. He remained not out on 64, with a strike rate of 145.5. The 44 ball-innings consisted of 8 fours and one mighty six. And, fans have already termed his maximum as the “shot of the innings.” On the last ball of the 18th over, Kohli smashed Hasan for a back foot straight drive that went over the bowler’s head for a huge six. “Shot of the innings… Goat,” writes a fan, as he shared a video of the shot on Twitter.

Watch the clip here:



With his sensational lock against Bangladesh today, Virat Kohli unlocked another milestone. He is now the leading run-getter in the Men’s T20 World Cup. In addition, Kohli is also the leading run scorer in the ongoing World Cup – with 3 half-centuries in the four matches he has played.



Virat Kohli is surely getting fond of the straight-drive six. Previously, in India’s opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan, the former Indian skipper had given us a glimpse of this shot. He played it in the19th over off Haris Rauf’s bowling when India needed 28 off just 8 deliveries. The six, which was followed by another maximum, helped India get close to the winning total. In the match, Kohli had scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, which guided India to win the match by 4 wickets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC T20 World Cup (@t20worldcup)

India have two wins and a loss in the Super 12 stage so far.