Team India will be hoping to get back on the winning track in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as they take on Bangladesh on Wednesday in Adelaide.

For India, their fourth Super 12 match against Group 2 opponents Bangladesh is a good opportunity to correct the wrongs from their five-wicket loss to South Africa at Perth in order to keep themselves in the hunt for a spot in the semifinals.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, arrive into this match on the back of a thrilling three-run win over Zimbabwe in Brisbane. In their campaign where they are also in with a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

When India and Bangladesh met last time in the T20 World Cup, it led to a heart-stopping one-run win for the former in Bengaluru in 2016. Whenever these two teams meet on the field, there is always drama, emotions and cricketing brilliance combined to make it an unforgettable match for fans from both countries.

India vs Bangladesh Live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Group 2 match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The Group 2 match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

When will the Group 2 match between India and Bangladesh start?

The Group 2 match between India and Bangladesh will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

How to watch the live broadcast of the Group 2 match between India and Bangladesh in India?

Live broadcast of India vs Bangladesh match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Group 2 match between India and Bangladesh in India?

Live streaming of India vs Bangladesh match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.