Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bangladesh 7/0 at stumps, trail India by 80 runs

Bangladesh Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs India At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, 22 December, 2022

22 December, 2022
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Stumps
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

227/10 (73.5 ov)

7/0 (6.0 ov)

2nd Test
India

India

314/10 (86.3 ov)

Live Blog
Bangladesh India
227/10 (73.5 ov) - R/R 3.07 314/10 (86.3 ov) - R/R 3.63
7/0 (6.0 ov) - R/R 1.17

Stumps

Bangladesh trail by 80 runs

Najmul Hossain Shanto - 5

Zakir Hasan - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Najmul Hossain Shanto Batting 5 25 1 0
Zakir Hasan Batting 2 11 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 3 1 3 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

7 (7) R/R: 1.16

Zakir Hasan 2(11)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bangladesh 7/0 at stumps, trail India by 80 runs

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bangladesh 7/0 at stumps, trail India by 80 runs

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Rishabh Pant scored a quick-fire 93 and helped India score 314. Bangladesh finished the day on 7/0 and now trail by 80 runs.

16:40 (IST)

The day is over. The day that belonged to Rishabh Pant for his eye-catching 93. He missed out on a ton but his innings helped India regain the momentum and eventually the 87-run lead. Shreyas Iyer helped him with a knock of 86. Bangladesh spinners - Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan - had a productive day with both taking four wickets each. The match is nicely poised and tomorrow promises to be a great day of cricket.

For now, that's all. Goodbye!

Full Scorecard
16:34 (IST)

STUMPS.

The day ends with Bangladesh making 7/0. They still trail India by 80 runs. Shanto and Hasan will be back tomorrow in the hope of scoring some good runs and putting Bangladesh in lead.

Full Scorecard
16:25 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE

After 4 overs,Bangladesh 6/0 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 5 , Zakir Hasan 1)

It's been a cautious start for Bangladesh but that is understandable. We are nearing the end of the day's play and Bangladesh would not want to lose any wickets today. 

Full Scorecard
16:12 (IST)

Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan are in the middle to start their second innings. Umesh Yadav will bowl the first over for India.

And he starts with a maiden. India lead by 87 runs.

Ashwin has been asked to bowl from the other end. 

Full Scorecard
16:04 (IST)

India lead by 87 runs.

Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets each as India have been bowled out for 314. After the failure of the top order, it was Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas (86) who steadied the ship and added the important runs. But a quick meltdown, losing six wickets in the last session, didn't allow them to take the lead past 100. Nevertheless, it's a good lead on a wicket that is assisting the bowlers. 

Full Scorecard
15:58 (IST)
wkt

India vs Bangladesh LIVE

India all out!

Siraj st Nurul Hasan b Shakib 7(15)

After hitting a four, Siraj wanted to go big again. Came down but missed the ball as the keeper finished the job. India lead by 87 runs.

Full Scorecard
15:48 (IST)
wkt

IND vs BAN Live Score

Umesh Yadav c Litton Das b Taijul Islam 14(13)

A loopy delivery from Taijul has Umesh going down the track but he could only manage to edge it to the slip fielder. India losing quick wickets in the session. Five in fact in total. 

Full Scorecard
15:43 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE

After 83 overs,India 301/8 ( Jaydev Unadkat 13 , Umesh Yadav 10)

Umesh smashes the short ball to square on the off for a boundary and India touch the 300-run mark. The lead is welling up. Bangladesh need another wicket here.

Full Scorecard
15:36 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score

After 81 overs,India 292/8 ( Jaydev Unadkat 9 , Umesh Yadav 5)

It took a while for Shakib to get into action but he has picked three wickets now. Four wickets have come for Bangladesh after tea.

Ashwin got out LBW in this over as the new ball skids on the pitch and beats the bat for LBW.

India lead by 65 runs.

Full Scorecard
15:30 (IST)
wkt

India vs Bangladesh LIVE

Ashwin lbw b Shakib 12(30)

Arm-ball skidded on the track and trapped Ashwin in front. The batter reviewed but replays showed it was clipping.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
16:40 (IST)

The day is over. The day that belonged to Rishabh Pant for his eye-catching 93. He missed out on a ton but his innings helped India regain the momentum and eventually the 87-run lead. Shreyas Iyer helped him with a knock of 86. Bangladesh spinners - Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan - had a productive day with both taking four wickets each. The match is nicely poised and tomorrow promises to be a great day of cricket.

For now, that's all. Goodbye!
16:04 (IST)

India lead by 87 runs.

Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets each as India have been bowled out for 314. After the failure of the top order, it was Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas (86) who steadied the ship and added the important runs. But a quick meltdown, losing six wickets in the last session, didn't allow them to take the lead past 100. Nevertheless, it's a good lead on a wicket that is assisting the bowlers. 
15:58 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE

India all out!

Siraj st Nurul Hasan b Shakib 7(15)

After hitting a four, Siraj wanted to go big again. Came down but missed the ball as the keeper finished the job. India lead by 87 runs.
15:48 (IST)

IND vs BAN Live Score

Umesh Yadav c Litton Das b Taijul Islam 14(13)

A loopy delivery from Taijul has Umesh going down the track but he could only manage to edge it to the slip fielder. India losing quick wickets in the session. Five in fact in total. 
15:30 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE

Ashwin lbw b Shakib 12(30)

Arm-ball skidded on the track and trapped Ashwin in front. The batter reviewed but replays showed it was clipping.
15:00 (IST)

IND vs BAN Live Score

Shreyas Iyer lbw b Shakib 87(105)

No century for Iyer either. He got 86 in the first innings of the first Test. Now he has got 87 but needs to go back as he got out LBW after missing out on a sweep. Looked out but Iyer went for a review and it didn't help him.
14:49 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE

Axar c Shanto b Shakib 4(11)

One brings two. India lose Axar Patel after Pant in the session. Axar was looking to be aggressive, went for a big shot but got caught at long-on.
14:36 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score

OUT! Pant c Nurul Hasan b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 93(105) 

Pant edged that one to the keeper as he was trying to dab a fuller ball from Mehidy. The off-spinner strikes by making use of the matchup. 
13:46 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score

Tea!

IND 226/4

How things can change so fast. Bangladesh were on top after the first session and took Virat Kohli's wicket immediately after lunch but Pant has changed everything. India now trail by just one run. Iyer also got his fifty along with Pant. The partnership is now worth 132. 
13:37 (IST)

Iyer has given good support to Pant and now completes his fifty. India are inching closer to Bangladesh's first innings score. 
11:49 (IST)

IND vs BAN Live

OUT! Kohli c Nurul Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 24(73) 

Excellent delivery in the channel of uncertainty. The ball came in a bit and straightened later to take Kohli's outside edge to the keeper.
11:09 (IST)

LUNCH!

India 86/3.

Excellent morning session for Bangladesh and Taijul Islam. The spinner has got all three wickets and Bangladesh have restricted India from scoring freely. India still trail by 141 runs. For India, the disappointing part is that the top three batters have not made it big despite getting starts.
10:40 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE

OUT! Pujara c Mominul b Taijul Islam 24(55) 

Mominul takes a good catch at short leg and Pujara has to go. 

Excellent catching this. Pujara pushed the fuller ball to close-in fielder and Mominul pounced on that. Pujara didn't believe his luck. It got checked and third umpire gave it out. 
09:38 (IST)

OUT! Shubman Gill lbw b Taijul Islam 20(39)

Another wicket for Taijul. Gill got onto his knees for a sweep shot but failed to make connection and it's a simple decision for the umpire. Kohli joins Pujara in the middle.
09:25 (IST)

IND vs BAN Live Score

OUT! Rahul lbw b Taijul Islam 10(45)

Rahul wanted to come down and take the attack to the spinner but the ball kept low and didn't turn enough as the batter got trapped in front of the stumps. Initially it was given out but good review by the hosts.
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bangladesh 7/0 at stumps, trail India by 80 runs

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2, LIVE Cricket Score: IND take on BAN in Dhaka. Image credit: BCCI

Day 2 preview: India will look to strengthen their case in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur, when Day 2 gets underway on Friday.

Bangladesh had won the toss on the opening day on Thursday and opted to bat.

However, barring a gritty knock of 84 from Mominul Haque, nothing much went according to the hosts’ plan as they were bowled out for 227, and that too from being 213/5 at one stage.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (24), Litton Das (25) and Mushfiqur Rahim (26) all got starts, but just could not capitalise on it. Even skipper Shakib Al Hasan fell for a low score of 16.

Jaydev Unadkat, playing his first Test for India in 12 years, finished with figures of 2/50, while Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin scalped four wickets each.

At stumps on Thursday, India were 19/0, with stand-in skipper KL Rahul (3*) and Shubman Gill (14*) unbeaten. The trail the hosts by 208 runs going into day two.

India are currently leading the two-match series, after a comprehensive 188-run win in the first Test in Chattogram last week.

India playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 16:43:32 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Latest petrol, diesel prices announced, know details here
Business

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Latest petrol, diesel prices announced, know details here

Today is the 202nd consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city
Business

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city

Today is the 201st consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front

India vs Australia Women Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I live telecast
First Cricket News

India vs Australia Women Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I live telecast

Here's everything you need to know about the second T20I between India and Australia