The day is over. The day that belonged to Rishabh Pant for his eye-catching 93. He missed out on a ton but his innings helped India regain the momentum and eventually the 87-run lead. Shreyas Iyer helped him with a knock of 86. Bangladesh spinners - Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan - had a productive day with both taking four wickets each. The match is nicely poised and tomorrow promises to be a great day of cricket.

For now, that's all. Goodbye!