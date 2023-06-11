Gill catch controversy

Day 4 was dominated by the Shubman Gill catch controversy.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green dived to his left at gully for a fantastic catch but there were a few doubts over the legality of the catch. The third umpire had no problem and Gill was given out but the batter later posted a screengrab of the catch in which the ball appeared to have touched the ground.

Mohammed Shami reacted to the dismissal by saying that the umpire should have taken more time in making his decision.

“He (television umpire Richard Kettleborough) could have taken some more time (before giving the decision). This is the WTC final; it’s not a normal match. He could have zoomed in.. but it’s all part of the game,” Shami said.

Green in his reaction said that he is sure Gill was out.

“I definitely thought I caught it”, he said. “In the heat of the moment I thought it was clean, threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt. Then it’s left up to the third umpire and he agreed.”