India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, WTC Final Day 5 Latest Updates: India need 280 runs to win the WTC final 2023 and have Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, but rain threatens to play spoilsport at The Oval in London.

IND vs AUS Day 5 LIVE: Virat Kohli will be the key as India eye history on the last day of the World Test Championship final.

Australia Vs India At Kennington Oval, London, 07 June, 2023

07 June, 2023
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

469/10 (121.3 ov)

270/8 (84.3 ov)

Final
India

India

296/10 (69.4 ov)

164/3 (40.0 ov)

Live Blog
14:21 (IST)

Kohli in elite list

With 44 not out on Day 4, Kohli has become the 5th Indian batter to score over 2000 Test runs against Australia. He now has 2037 runs.

India batters with 2000 runs against Australia:

Sachin Tendulkar: 3630

VVS Laxman: 2434

Rahul Dravid: 2143

Cheteshwar Pujara: 2074

14:12 (IST)

400-plus scores and India

While India have successfully chased a target in excess of 400 only once in Tests, they have registered scores of 400-plus thrice in total in the five-day format.

400-plus scores for India in 4th innings of a Test:

445 vs Australia in Adelaide, 1978 (Result: Lost)

429/8 vs England at The Oval, 1979 (Result: Draw)

406/4 vs WI in Port of Spain, 1976 (Result: Won)

14:03 (IST)

Shami confident India will win

Mohammed Shami is confident that India could collect 280 runs on Day 5 needed for a win in the WTC Final.

He shared his views in the presser on Day 4.

“100% everyone believes that tomorrow we will win the match. Because we have always fought. We perform well around the world, not only here. So, we believe and we always come together to win this match. It doesn't matter what happened in Sydney or Brisbane, we are now playing here. We have to think about tomorrow and we will win the match,” Shami said.

13:50 (IST)

Highest successful chase at The Oval

India are required to chase 280 on Day 5 and 444 in total to win the WTC Final at the Kennington Oval, but the highest 4th innings successful chase at the ground is 263 which England achieved against Australia in 1902. 

In fact, the highest successful chase in Test cricket history is 418 by West Indies at home in 2003.

India’s highest chase of 406 runs against the West Indies came in 1976.

13:33 (IST)

What if rains today?

There are high chances of rain on Sunday at The Ova in London but the WTC final have a provision of a reserve day (on 2 June). However, the reserve day will only come into play if a significant amount of overs are lost on Day 5. To compensate for a loss of around an hour, the game can be extended on Day 5 but if more hours are lost then it will be compensated on the reserve day.

In the end, if the match ends in a draw or tie then both India and Australia will be declared as WTC Final 2023 joint-winners.

13:17 (IST)

Gill catch controversy

Day 4 was dominated by the Shubman Gill catch controversy. 

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green dived to his left at gully for a fantastic catch but there were a few doubts over the legality of the catch. The third umpire had no problem and Gill was given out but the batter later posted a screengrab of the catch in which the ball appeared to have touched the ground.

Mohammed Shami reacted to the dismissal by saying that the umpire should have taken more time in making his decision.

“He (television umpire Richard Kettleborough) could have taken some more time (before giving the decision). This is the WTC final; it’s not a normal match. He could have zoomed in.. but it’s all part of the game,” Shami said.

Green in his reaction said that he is sure Gill was out.

“I definitely thought I caught it”, he said. “In the heat of the moment I thought it was clean, threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt. Then it’s left up to the third umpire and he agreed.”

13:11 (IST)

What happened on Day 4?

After Australia declared on 270/8 with Alex Carey scoring 66 and Mitch Starc smashing 41, India were set a target of 444. 

Opener Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got off to a brisk start before Gill (18) fell to Scott Boland. Rohit Sharma got out on 43 and Cheteshwar Pujara departed on 27.

Virat Kohli finished the day batting on 44 and Ajinkya Rahane was 20 not out.

13:07 (IST)

Day 5 of WTC Final 2023 is here!

The equations are very clear. 

India need 280 runs more to win, chasing a 444-run target. Australia need seven wickets more.

It is expected to be a cracking day of Test cricket and also rain is expected to interrupt the play during the day. We will bring you all the latest updates and scores. Stay tuned as we build up to Day 5...

Highlights

title-img

India vs Australia Day 5 LIVE, WTC Final 2023: The day of reckoning is here as India face a difficult challenge to win the 2023 WTC final. Waiting for their first ICC title since 2013, India need 280 runs on Day 5 of the 2023 World Test Championship final to end the drought.

They have Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) at the crease after finishing Day 4 of 164/3. Shubman Gill got out on 18 while Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 43 and 27 respectively.

For Australia, the equation is simple. They are seven wickets away from the championship title.

Rain however could play spoilsport on Day 5 as there’s a good chance of precipitation around the afternoon at The Oval in London. 12 June (Monday) is the reserve day for the WTC final and the match could be completed tomorrow in case rain interrupts the game on Sunday.

However, if the interruption is minor like something an hour, the game could be extended on Day 5 to finish the match. In case multiple hours are lost then reserve day will come into play. The hours lost on Day 5 will be compensated on reserve day.

In case the match ends in a draw or tied, both India and Australia will be declared as joint winners.

Coming back to the chase. Kohli will be the key for India but chasing is not an easy task at The Oval. In fact, the record for highest successful 4th innings chase at the ground is 263 which came in 1902.

The record for highest successful chase in Test cricket is 418 which was achieved by West Indies in 2003.

India’s record is 406 against West Indies, achieved in 1976.

This, however, has not deterred Indian cricketers from believing in themselves. Mohammed Shami said the team believes that it can win the match.

“We 100 per cent believe that we can win the match. We have performed well overseas not just in England. We will come together to win this. 280 runs if you bat well it is gettable,” Shami said after the end of play on Day 4.

Updated Date: June 11, 2023 14:18:17 IST

