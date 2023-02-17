Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IND vs AUS Highlights 2nd Test Day 1: India 21/0 at stumps; trail Aussies by 242 runs

IND vs AUS Highlights: India finish Day 1 at 21/0, with all 10 wickets intact. They are behind Australia by 242 runs, with all 10 wickets remaining. Rohit Sharma (13*) and KL Rahul (4*) remain unbeaten.

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins, captain of India and Australia respectively, pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the first Test in Nagpur. AP

India Vs Australia At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 17 February, 2023

17 February, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

263/10 (78.4 ov)

2nd Test
India

India

21/0 (9.0 ov)

Live Blog
17:09 (IST)

That's all we have for you from today's cricketing action. Tomorrow promises to be yet another exciting day, and it will be interesting to see if Australia can get the early breakthrough, by potentially removing skipper Rohit early. We will be back with LIVE coverage tomorrow, so until then, it's goodbye!

17:05 (IST)

India 21/0 after 9 overs 

Rohit Sharma survives an early scare just before stumps on Day 1 of the second Test. He seems to have been caught at forward short leg off Nathan Lyon's bowling, but India review this decision. And it's a good review from the hosts, as UltraEdge shows no bat involved, and it's gone straight off the pad. 

So, India finish Day 1 at 21/0, with all 10 wickets intact. They are behind Australia by 242 runs. 

16:47 (IST)

India 13/0 after 6 overs 

Pat Cummins continues. He delivers a maiden over, the first maiden of the innings. Kuhnemann continues from the other end, and that's another maiden over. 

16:28 (IST)

India 5/0 after 1 over 

Right. Time for India's first innings reply. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the India openers, walk out to the middle, and so do the Australian team. Skipper Pat Cummins brings himself into the attack. So, it's captain to captain first up, with Rohit facing him. Rohit is off the mark with a boundary, driving square behind point for the four. Five off the first over.  

16:15 (IST)

Australia 263 all out after 78.4 overs 

Australia have been bundled out for 263 just less than two overs before the second new ball was due to be taken. Mohammed Shami cleans up debutant Matthew Kuhnemann for six, as the Indian pacer finishes with four wickets. 

16:10 (IST)

Australia 262/9 after 78 overs 

Jadeja continues. Jadeja seems to have dismissed Handscomb courtesy a catch by Ashwin, but it's been declared a no-ball!. It's a no-ball by the narrowest of margins. The Australian batters had already started walking, but a no-ball means the batters are right back at the crease, and Jadeja has to rebowl. 

16:04 (IST)

After 77 overs, Australia 256/9 

Australia keep the scoreboard ticking despite being nine down and losing Nathan Lyon. Four runs from the over. 

15:52 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Lyon has been clean bowled! Shami with a full and straight delivery, Lyon goes for the drive, but he misses and the stumps are sent flying. Lyon b Shami 10

15:42 (IST)

Australia 245/8 after 73 overs

Mohammed Shami returns to the attack. Nathan Lyon collects a couple of boundaries, even punching one on the backfoot through point for the second one, 10 runs off the over. And it's time for a drinks break. 

15:24 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Another one bites the dust! Second wicket in the same over as he cleans up Todd Murphy. Murphy b Jadeja 0

Full Scorecard
09:14 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score 

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj. 

Australia: Pat Cummins(Captain),  David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w),Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann
09:05 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score 

Toss update: Australia win the toss and opt to bat first. Pat Cummins confirms Travis Head returns, in place of Matthew Renshaw, while spinner Matthew Kuhnemann makes his Test debut. Big team news from the Indian camp, as Rohit Sharma confirms Shreyas Iyer coming in for Suryakumar Yadav. 

Preview: Rohit Sharma-led India take on visitors Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway on Friday.

India scripted a comfortable innings victory in Nagpur in the first Test of the series last week, and Australia will hope to script some sort of fightback in the national capital to level the series 1-1.

Indian spinners dominated the proceedings in Nagpur, with R Ashwin scalping eight wickets while Ravindra Jadeja picked seven wickets on his return to international cricket from injury.

India had gained a lead of 223 runs after posting 400 in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 177, but the Aussies’ batting was far from impressive as they were bundled out for 91, thereby India winning by an innings and 132 runs.

Shreyas Iyer, who had missed out the ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury, has been declared fit, and joined the Team India squad in Delhi ahead of the second Test.

He, however, is unlikely to be named in the play in the second Test.

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is set to play his 100th Test come Friday, with the 35-year-old set to become the 13th Indian to achieve the feat, the latest before him being Virat Kohli against Sri Lanka in March 2022.

Pujara has a commendable record against Australia, having scored 1900 runs from 21 Tests at an average of 52.77.

Coming back to the first Test, debutant Todd Murphy was the pick of Australian bowlers, scalping seven wickets, while skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked two and one wicket each. Australia will hope for a much disciplined effort from their bowling, especially after the hosts managed to post 400 from being 229/6 at one stage in the first Test.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscombe, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Mitchell Swepson, Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood (unavailable), Cameron Green (unavailable), Mitchell Starc (from 2nd Test).

Updated Date: February 17, 2023 17:12:42 IST

