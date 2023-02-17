Preview: Rohit Sharma-led India take on visitors Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway on Friday.

India scripted a comfortable innings victory in Nagpur in the first Test of the series last week, and Australia will hope to script some sort of fightback in the national capital to level the series 1-1.

Indian spinners dominated the proceedings in Nagpur, with R Ashwin scalping eight wickets while Ravindra Jadeja picked seven wickets on his return to international cricket from injury.

India had gained a lead of 223 runs after posting 400 in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 177, but the Aussies’ batting was far from impressive as they were bundled out for 91, thereby India winning by an innings and 132 runs.

Shreyas Iyer, who had missed out the ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury, has been declared fit, and joined the Team India squad in Delhi ahead of the second Test.

He, however, is unlikely to be named in the play in the second Test.

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is set to play his 100th Test come Friday, with the 35-year-old set to become the 13th Indian to achieve the feat, the latest before him being Virat Kohli against Sri Lanka in March 2022.

Pujara has a commendable record against Australia, having scored 1900 runs from 21 Tests at an average of 52.77.

Coming back to the first Test, debutant Todd Murphy was the pick of Australian bowlers, scalping seven wickets, while skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked two and one wicket each. Australia will hope for a much disciplined effort from their bowling, especially after the hosts managed to post 400 from being 229/6 at one stage in the first Test.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscombe, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Mitchell Swepson, Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood (unavailable), Cameron Green (unavailable), Mitchell Starc (from 2nd Test).

