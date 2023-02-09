Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IND vs AUS Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: India 77/1 at stumps; Rohit Sharma scores fifty but Rahul departs

India vs Australia, 1st Test Highlights: R Ashwin is yet to get off the mark, with Rohit Sharma (56*) at the other end. India end Day 1 at 77/1, still behind the Aussies by 100 runs.

India skipper Rohit Sharma interacts with Australian counterpart Pat Cummins ahead of the Test series in Nagpur. AP

India Vs Australia At Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, 09 February, 2023

09 February, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

177/10 (63.5 ov)

1st Test
India

India

77/1 (24.0 ov)

Live Blog
16:45 (IST)

That's all we have for you from today's cricketing action from Nagpur. India will look to consolidate their position in the Test on Friday, while the Aussies will hope for early wickets. An exciting Day 2 is in store, so we will be back with all the action from Friday. For now, it's goodbye! 

16:40 (IST)

After 24 overs,India 77/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 56 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score

Australia got a late breakthrough in the form of KL Rahul's wicket, with Todd Murphy getting his first Test scalp. R Ashwin, India's nightwatchman, came in at number three, and is yet to get off the mark, with Rohit Sharma (56*) at the other end. India end Day 1 at 77/1, still behind the Aussies by 100 runs. 

16:30 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS LIVE Score

OUT! Debutant Todd Murphy gets his maiden Test wicket, removing KL Rahul, courtesy a caught and bowled dismissal. Rahul c and b Murphy 20

16:25 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! Rohit Sharma plays a captain's knock, getting to his half-century off 66 deliveries. It's a tossed up delivery outside off, Rohit Sharma paddles it fine, to reach the milestone. 

16:19 (IST)

After 21 overs,India 62/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 44 , KL Rahul 17)

Todd Murphy, with figures of 0/9 from five overs so far, returns to the attack. Just two runs off the over. 

16:10 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 59/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 42 , KL Rahul 16)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score

Pat Cummins returns for another over. Cummins unleashes a full-length ball in the third delivery of the over, and Rahul is able to deal that ball with freedom, driving through the covers for a boundary. India keep the scoreboard ticking while Australia search for an important breakthrough. 

16:02 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 54/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 42 , KL Rahul 11)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score

Lyon continues. Rohit Sharma with a good cover drive to colect a boundary off the fourth ball of the over. The partnership between Rohit ad Rahul has gone past 50, with Rohit already having reached his 40s. Australia will look for a crucial breakthrough before stumps. 

15:57 (IST)
six

SIX! What a maximum! Rohit lofts this one over mid-off for the six, making use of Nathan Lyon's tossed up delivery. It's the first six of the Test match. 

15:52 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 39/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 32 , KL Rahul 6)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score

Todd Murphy resumes after the drinks break. A huge shout by Murphy and some of his Australian teammates for an LBW against Rahul, but the umpire is not interested. The Aussies opt against going for a review. Rahul retains strike for the next over, with a single off the last ball. 

15:47 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 38/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 32 , KL Rahul 5)

Natha Lyon continues, with Rohit Sharma on strike. Lyon bowls his second maiden over. India trail by 139 runs. Players take a break for drinks, with 12 overs still scheduled to be played.  

Preview: India take on Australia in the first of four Tests as the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway in Nagpur on Thursday.

This series adds of more importance to both teams with spots at the ICC World Test Championship at stake. It was announced on Wednesday by the ICC that the WTC 2021-23 final would take place from 7-11 June at The Oval in London.

Should India win by a 3-0, 3-1 or a 4-0 margin, they would all but be assured a spot in the WTC final. Any other series margin for India would mean they would have to depend on other Test series results go their way, with Sri Lanka taking on New Zealand in March in Kiwiland.

Rishabh Pant, Team India’s designated Test wicketkeeper, looks set to miss majority of 2023 after being involved in a horrific car accident in December last year, and KS Bharat will likely get the nod for the keeper’s slot, ahead of Ishan Kishan, who is also in the squad.

Another question will be that of the No 5 batting position that is left vacant by the injured Shreyas Iyer. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav are the likely contenders for that spot, but vice-captain KL Rahul was silent on the playing XI during a press-conference on Tuesday.

“We still haven’t decided on the final XI. It’s going to be a tough decision to make. There are guys who have performed exceedingly well and there are a few spots open so there are a few discussions going on and the players are being spoken to,” Rahul had said.

Meanwhile, Australia, who have not won a Test series in India since 2004/05, have been preparing by using unique training methods, instead of opting to play practice matches.

From employing Mahesh Pithiya, who resembles R Ashwin’s bowling action, at the nets, to training on specially prepared pitches, the Aussies have found unique methods to gear up for the series.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Srikar Bharat (wk), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris

