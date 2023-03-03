IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Score
Umesh Yadav replaces Ravindra Jadeja after the drinks interval. Will hope to snare a wicket or two even if it doesn't change much as far as the result of this match is concerned.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne help the Aussies recover from a shaky start with a solid second-wicket partnershipm, starting off cautiously before taking the attacking route.
After 15 overs,Australia 56/1 ( Travis Head 36 , Marnus Labuschagne 19)
Another expensive over from Ashwin, with the senior off-spinner conceding 11 off it including a boundary each to Head and Labuschagne as the fifty partnershp comes up for the second wicket. Just 20 more needed for the Aussies to reduce the deficit with the Indians, and the way Head is motoring along right now, he could do it in a couple of overs. Drinks called on the field now.
Fifty partnership comes up between Head and Labuschagne for the second wicket, the former collecting a brace off Ashwin to bring up the milestone, and now it appears to be a mere formality for the visitors! AUS 51/1
After 12 overs,Australia 35/1 ( Travis Head 23 , Marnus Labuschagne 11)
Flurry of fours and sixes off Ashwin and Jadeja's bowling in the last two overs takes the game away from India's grasp. While Ashwin leaks 13 in his sixth over, with Head smshing a four and a six besides dashing back for a brace, both Head and Labuschagne collect a boundary each in the following over by Jadeja. Australia need just 41 more to win, and the current pair might just end up scoring those runs before lunch.
FOUR! Second boundary of Jadeja's sixth over; while Head had clobbered the first over over the bowler's head, it's Labuschagne who decides to go for the sweep this time, finding the vacant midwicket fence. AUS 35/1
SIX! This is exactly what Travis Head is capable off, scoring quick runs against the run-of-play! Decides to take the aerial route once again in Ashwin's sixth over, this time clearing the long on boundary. AUS 25/1
FOUR! Head decides to take the aerial route against Ashwin to try and quickly shave off some runs and put the hosts under pressure, the ball sailing wide of mid on. AUS 17/1
After 10 overs,Australia 13/1 ( Travis Head 5 , Marnus Labuschagne 7)
Ashwin’s started bowling round the wicket to the right hander, an approach that worked well for him yesterday. The first ball of the seventh over spins narrowly past Labuschagne’s outside edge. Later in the over, the Indians end up burning a review after an unsuccessful appeal for a catch at short leg against Labuschagne, with replays showing no contact his bat or glove. Was a superb effort from Kohli though. Another big appeal against the same batter in the 10th over, this time an LBW shout by Jadeja, turned down by umpire Nitin Menon. Some mind games also being played between Marnus and Ashwin during this phase, both staging last-minute pull-outs before the completion of a delivery.
After 6 overs,Australia 10/1 ( Travis Head 3 , Marnus Labuschagne 6)
Ashwin concedes his first run off the final ball of his third over, with Head collecting a single after guiding the ball towards long off. Labuschagne manages to pinch a quick single off Jadeja at the end of the following over after tapping the ball towards square leg.
After 4 overs,Australia 7/1 ( Travis Head 2 , Marnus Labuschagne 5)
Ashwin starts of with consecutive maidens, dismissing Khawaja off the second ball of the chase to give the hosts hope of actually pulling off a miracle. Head and Labuschagne, meanwhile, are focusing on scoring runs off Jadeja's bowling from the other end. Plenty of outside edges and close calls, with the Indians sensing another wicket here.
Australia will hope to make short work of a modest target and collect their first win of the ongoing tour when they face India on Day 3 of the third Test in Indore.
On a topsy-turvy second day that witnessed the fall of 16 wickets, Australia suffered a batting collapse after resuming from their overnight score of 156/4, getting bowled out for 197 after losing their last six wickets for just 11 runs.
The Indian batters were expected to come up with a stronger response after getting bundled out for 109 in their first innings. Barring a defiant 59 from Cheteshwar Pujara and an entertaining cameo from Shreyas Iyer (26) however, none of the batters could pose much of a challenge to the Aussie bowling unit.
While Matthew Kuhnemann was India’s destroyer-in-chief in the first innings with his maiden Test five-for, it was veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon who took over that role on Thursday with his haul of 8/64 — his second Test eight-for in India.
Despite the trickiness of the Indore surface, with the pitch likely to receive a poor rating from the ICC given how it has behaved from the very first delivery, Australia are expected to chase the 76-run target down and keep their hopes of sharing the honours in the four-Test series alive.
