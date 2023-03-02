India vs Australia LIVE Score
FOUR! First time we see someone attack Jadeja, as Green charges down the track and decides to go big towards long on where the ball bounces once before going over the rope. AUS 171/4
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: India will aim to quickly bowl out Australia, who will be resuming from their overnight score of 156/4 on Day 2 at Indore.
After 62 overs,Australia 167/4 ( Peter Handscomb 11 , Cameron Green 13)
Axar Patel replaces Siraj, starting off with a slip and a silly point and conceding a single each to Handscomb and Green. Rohit, meanwhile, decides to stick with left-arm spin from the other end too as Jadeja continues to bowl a tidy line.
After 60 overs,Australia 164/4 ( Peter Handscomb 9 , Cameron Green 12)
Jadeja starts off with consecutive maidens and concedes his first run of the morning after Handscomb decides to go for an aerial drive over the covers for a single. at the start of the 60th. Green promptly hands the strike back to him with a single the next delivery after working the ball through square leg. Jadeja narrowly beats Handscomb's outside edge with a beauty in the fourth delivery that elicits a confident appeal from keeper Bharat. Two from the over.
FOUR! Cam Green collects the first runs of the day with a boundary off Siraj, driving a full delivery outside off just past Ashwin at mid off. AUS 160/4
After 56 overs,Australia 156/4 ( Peter Handscomb 7 , Cameron Green 6)
Ravindra Jadeja, who accounted for all four Australian wickets that fell on Wednesday, starts off from the other end and he too collects a maiden first-up.
After 55 overs,Australia 156/4 ( Peter Handscomb 7 , Cameron Green 6)
Tidy start to the day for Mohammed Siraj, who has been handed the responsibility of bowling the first over of the morning, collecting his first maiden.
The first over of the day goes to Mohammed Siraj, as Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb resume the Australian innings from their overnight score of 156/4.
Can the Hyderabadi seamer deliver the hosts an early breakthrough on the second day? Or will the middle-order Aussie pair convert their starts into big scores and take the game out of the home team's reach? Stay tuned to find out...
Ajit Agarkar and Murali Karthik analyse the Indore pitch ahead of start of play
"It is going to be hardwork (for the batters) and it is only gonna get harder, there is enough and more rough. The spinners gotta be more consistent with their lengths to create chances"
While India had lost wickets in clusters in Nagpur and Delhi, they would always find a way to bounce back through their lower-order, especially the spin-bowling trio of Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. On Wednesday, however, there was no such rescue act as India ended up getting shot out with a little over a hundred on the board, one of their worst batting performances in recent memory.
Click here to check out some of India's lowest Test totals at home in the last decade-and-a-half
"It’s amazing. Really special to take wickets out there with the team"
Matthew Kuhnemann relishes the special feeling after grabbing his maiden Test five-for in just his second appearance, helping the Aussies bundle India out for just 109.
Day 1 recap: India will be hoping to bounce back on the second day of the third Test against Australia in Indore after getting outplayed on the opening day.
The hosts, who have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with commanding wins in Nagpur and Delhi, crumbled in the face of quality spin bowling from Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, getting shot out for just 109 after opting to bat.
Left-arm spinner Kuhnemann ended up collecting his maiden Test five-for (5/16) in just his second appearance, having made his debut in Delhi last month after being flown in as a last-minute addition to the squad. He was ably supported by senior offie Lyon (3/35), while Todd Murphy once again accounted for Indian batting star Virat Kohli’s wicket.
Australia, in reply, got off to a shaky start with Ravindra Jadeja dismissing Travis Head early, but soon seized control through the second-wicket stand between Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, worth 96. Khawaja, meanwhile, continued his good form in the ongoing series by bringing up a second half-century in as many matches.
Jadeja, meanwhile, accounted for all four Australian wickets that fell on the opening day. After dismissing Head, the all-rounder became only the second Indian cricketer to achieve the international double of 5,000 runs and 500 wickets.
Steve Smith took over captaincy of the side after Pat Cummins had to fly back to Australia to attend to his mother, who has been moved to palliative care. Both teams made multiple changes; while the hosts brought Shubman Gill in place of KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green returned to action for the visitors.
