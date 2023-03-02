Day 1 recap: India will be hoping to bounce back on the second day of the third Test against Australia in Indore after getting outplayed on the opening day.

The hosts, who have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with commanding wins in Nagpur and Delhi, crumbled in the face of quality spin bowling from Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, getting shot out for just 109 after opting to bat.

Left-arm spinner Kuhnemann ended up collecting his maiden Test five-for (5/16) in just his second appearance, having made his debut in Delhi last month after being flown in as a last-minute addition to the squad. He was ably supported by senior offie Lyon (3/35), while Todd Murphy once again accounted for Indian batting star Virat Kohli’s wicket.

Australia, in reply, got off to a shaky start with Ravindra Jadeja dismissing Travis Head early, but soon seized control through the second-wicket stand between Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, worth 96. Khawaja, meanwhile, continued his good form in the ongoing series by bringing up a second half-century in as many matches.

Jadeja, meanwhile, accounted for all four Australian wickets that fell on the opening day. After dismissing Head, the all-rounder became only the second Indian cricketer to achieve the international double of 5,000 runs and 500 wickets.

Steve Smith took over captaincy of the side after Pat Cummins had to fly back to Australia to attend to his mother, who has been moved to palliative care. Both teams made multiple changes; while the hosts brought Shubman Gill in place of KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green returned to action for the visitors.

