India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Test series comfortably against Australia but are not finding it easy in the ODI format. The Indian top-order struggled in the second ODI allowing Australia to level the series and in rather dominant fashion.

Australia thumped India by 10-wickets in Visakhapatnam in the second fixture after bowling them out for a mere 117 runs. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers, taking a fifer, with Sean Abbott taking three wickets. In the chase, Australia got to the target in just 11 overs with Mitchell Marsh scoring 66 runs from 36 balls and Travis Head piling up 50 runs in 30 balls.

With the series locked at 1-1, the contest today in Chennai will decide who takes the bragging rights in the limited overs format. On the whole, the poor display with the bat – for both teams – doesn’t instil much confidence with the ODI World Cup to come later in the year.

When will the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, 22 March.

Where will the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match begin?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match be telecast?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match be live-streamed?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

