After bagging the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma and co. will now square off against Australia in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. The first ODI match is slated to take place on Friday, 17 March. It will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Team India sealed a 2-1 win against the visitors and qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final. Hardik Pandya will captain the Indian side in the first ODI as Rohit Sharma will be unavailable due to family commitments. While Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the entire series owing to a back injury, there has been no announcement of replacement so far.

Australia will be led by Steve Smith in absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins who had to return to Sydney following his mother’s demise. On the other hand, David Warner will be back to boost confidence among the Aussies. Warner missed the last two Test matches due to an elbow injury.

With the World Cup just around the corner, both Team India and Australia will be adamant to lead and emerge victorious.

Below are the live-streaming details of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match:

When will the India vs Australia 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played on 17 March, Friday.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st ODI match be held?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

When will the India vs Australia 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st ODI match be telecast?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st ODI match be live-streamed?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

India’s full squad for the ODI series

Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia’s full squad for the ODI series

Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.