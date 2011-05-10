In search of variation, bowlers take drastic action
Jakati, R Ashwin, Vinay Kumar... the list of bowlers who are tweaking their bowling actions to gain an advantage over the batsmen seems to be growing.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs PUN Maharashtra beat Punjab by 45 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs MEG Haryana beat Meghalaya by 99 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by 25 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs ODS Odisha beat Nagaland by 45 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 C1 vs E1 - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 C2 vs E2 - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
The debate on political ads on social media is just a distraction, the law cannot be used to legitimise private censorship
-
Shiv Sena targets BJP over 'paltry' aid by Maharashtra governor for rain-hit farmers, demands compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare for destroyed Kharif crops
-
Fathima had no friends, Akhlaq no neighbours: IIT-Madras suicide, Dadri lynching linked by mainstream's lack of engagement with Muslims
-
Political dogfight can wait, netas across party lines should now discuss good economics to save a free-falling economy
-
Four killed, six injured after gunmen open fire at a backyard party in California's Fresno; police say all victims Asian men
-
ATP Finals 2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas heralds next step in tennis’ evolution with stirring win over Dominic Thiem
-
Good Newwz trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor star in this comedy of errors, directed by Raj Mehta
-
Shanta Gokhale discusses writing her memoir, the complexities of translation, and the role of a critic
-
The Borderlands: Hope and loss in a river and shelter homes at India-Bangladesh frontier
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Anyone who’s seen Lagaan – and a lot of us have – would have felt a certain sense of déjà vu as the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals unfolded on Monday night.
Remember the character named Bhura, who would run up to the crease, stop, but keep twirling his arm continuously before suddenly releasing it. For a while it fooled the batsmen and even got him a vital wicket.
Last night, it seemed as if Shadab Jakati had turned to the movie for inspiration in his quest for variation. On the last ball of the 11th over, he walked up to bowl and half-rolled his arm over. The batsman must’ve relaxed because normally in a situation like this, the bowler will walk back to the start of his run-up.
Lasith Malinga, trendsetter for bowlers. Sajjad Hussain/AFP
But rather than do that, Jakati went through his bowling action once more and fired the ball in. The look of surprise on the batsman’s face had to be seen to be believed. Johan Botha, the batsman, managed to chip it to mid-on and survive but umpire Simon Taufel didn’t take very kindly to it at all.
He quickly walked over to the bowler and told him not to try it again as it constituted unfair play.
But a few overs later, Jakati was at it again. This time, however, he remembered Taufel’s warning and pulled out of it just in time or we would have had a much bigger controversy on our hands.
However, Jakati’s attempt to try something different and surprise the batsman only points us towards the bigger picture where bowlers are trying every variation possible to unsettle the batsman. And increasingly, the direction that this seems to be taking is towards bowling actions.
Jakati’s team-mate and India off-spinner R Ashwin introduces a slight pause in his action just before he bowls. Vinay Kumar has been experimenting with a copy of Malinga’s ‘sling-it-in’ action. That’s just three but it just seems like there’s plenty more on the way.
This sudden trend has probably started as a result of the success that Lasith Malinga is having but one can’t help but wonder what happened to the more ‘acceptable’ forms of variation like slower balls, line, length, bouncers, using the width of the crease and perhaps, just putting it a lot more grunt.
Not very long ago, bowling actions were sacrosanct. Tinkering with them was a strict no-no but now it seems like the taboo has been lifted.
The onus now seems to be on shock value. Give them something that they’ve never seen before, they’ll do a double take; the bowling team may get a vital dot ball or even better a wicket.
In the long run, though, attempts such as this strike one as being gimmicky. The difference between these ‘put-on’ actions and ones that the likes of Max Muthaih Muralitharan and Malinga have will eventually show.
The latter group that would include the likes of Max Walker and Paul Adams amongst others were only doing what came naturally to them. As a result, they honed their skills and the actions till they were sharp enough to simply go through batting line-ups.
Jakati’s attempt, though, has been nipped in the bud and now perhaps, he’ll turn to some baseball movies or even the Bodyline series for inspiration. Not sure, those will help either.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 18, 2019 16:20:27 IST
Also See
Former all-rounder Shane Watson appointed as president of Australian Cricketers' Association
Conflict of interest complaint against Rahul Dravid dismissed by BCCI ethics officer for being 'bereft of any merit'
India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar says IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings has helped him counter dew factor