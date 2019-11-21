In Mumbai's U-16 Harris Shield, all players from Children's Welfare Centre School out for duck, team suffers 754-run loss
In a rare instance, no batsman of a team was able to score any run in a cricket match and the team lost by a massive 754 runs in an U-16 Harris Shield game.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs DEL Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN vs JHA - Nov 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs RAJ - Nov 21st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Nov 21st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Why is JNU vital to public education and discourse in India? A student and a professor argue for the institution
-
Donald Trump impeachment inquiry: An echo of Watergate as Gordon Sondland's remarks refocus the debate
-
Government-formation in Maharashtra: A look at equations between the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress
-
Strategic sale in 5 PSUs: Govt’s messed up fiscal math has just got a major face-saver; privatisation drive positive for economy
-
National interest is not being served by current politics of NRC and citizenship; narrow political interests are
-
Davis Cup Finals 2019: Andy Murray makes winning comeback with victory over Tallon Griekspoor; Spain secure quarter-final berth
-
In Jharkhand's Khunti district, 'pathalgadhi' movement takes centre stage ahead of upcoming Assembly election
-
John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, director Anees Bazmee and others discuss Pagalpanti and the hard work behind comedy
-
Karachi Biennale 2019: With focus on ecology, questions of whether art can spark change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: In a rare instance, no batsman of a team was able to score any run in a cricket match and the team lost by a massive 754 runs in an U-16 Harris Shield game here.
The game was played between Swami Vivekanand School and Children's Welfare Centre School from suburban Andheri.
Representative image. Reuters
And it was the batsmen from the Children's Welfare Centre School, who could not score even a single run, as all of them were dismissed for a duck (zero).
The team, however, was all out for seven runs and all of those were extras - one bye and six wides.
The Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivali, one of the prestigious schools, had piled up 761-4 in 45 overs with their one down batsman Meet Mayekar remaining unbeaten on 338 off 134 balls with seven sixes and 56 fours.
However, the batsmen from Welfare School succumbed to pressure and were unable to score a single run individually.
For Vivekanand, Alok Pal (6-3) and Varad Vaze (2-3) shared the spoils.
This game was probably the most mismatched one in the 126-year-history of the Harris Shield.
Several former India and Ranji players in their teens have taken part in the tournament, one of the noted ones in city's cricketing circles.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 21, 2019 12:21:18 IST
Also See
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Meghalaya stun Mumbai by six wickets; Delhi win despite Shikhar Dhawan's failure
Racists are out of tune with changing world, says England's cricket star Jofra Archer
Virat Kohli calls Glenn Maxwell's admission of mental health issues 'remarkable', says he went through same phase in 2014