In-form Smriti Mandhana continues to remain No 1 batswoman in ICC ODI rankings; Jhulan Goswami No 3 among bowlers
India opener Smriti Mandhana maintained her pole position while ODI skipper Mithali Raj remained fifth in the latest ICC ODI Players' Ranking issued on Monday.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs UAEW United Arab Emirates Women beat Hong Kong Women by 21 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs MALW Malaysia Women beat Kuwait Women by 63 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs CHNW Thailand Women beat China Women by 6 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs SCO Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs NED Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 1 wicket
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW vs NEPW - Feb 19th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW vs HKW - Feb 19th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs UAEW - Feb 19th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ: A brief overview of India's position in The Hague and Pakistan's likely response
-
Vatican meet on sexual abuse: Summit to focus on child survivors, but leaving out women sufferers problematic
-
Shia Muslims in Uttar Pradesh likely to support BJP, say saffron party is inclusive and gave them important positions
-
Singh brothers' feud is a wake-up call for corporate governance in dysfunctional family-run companies
-
Anik Dutta's Bhobishyoter Bhoot pulled from Kolkata theatres; but by whom, and why, remain a mystery
-
During Islamabad visit, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman orders release of 2,100 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi jails
-
FA Cup: Imperfect Chelsea, Manchester United seek validation of renewed approaches in enticing cup tie
-
Misogyny and racism as spectacle and performance: A critique of Mahesh Shantaram’s African Portraits, Forbidden Love
-
In 'Those Without Graves', Joginder Paul blurs the lines between the living and dead
-
BJP-शिवसेना गठबंधन LIVE Updates: लोकसभा में 23 पर शिवसेना तो 25 सीटों पर BJP लड़ेगी चुनाव- फडणवीस
-
पुलवामा: 18 घंटे चली मुठभेड़, तीन आतंकी ढेर, एक मेजर समेत चार जवान शहीद
-
Kulbhushan jadhav case Updates: कल तक के लिए स्थगित हुई सुनवाई, भारत ने रखा अपना पक्ष
-
सुरक्षा हटने के बाद अगर अलगाववादियों पर हमले हुए तो और घिर सकती है सरकार
-
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले का मास्टरमाइंड टॉप LeT कमांडर कामरान उर्फ गाजी ढेर, मुठभेड़ में चार जवान भी शहीद
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: India opener Smriti Mandhana maintained her pole position while ODI skipper Mithali Raj remained fifth in the latest ICC ODI Players' Ranking issued on Monday.
Mandhana is leading the pack with 774 rating points ahead of Australia pair of Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning.
New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite is placed fourth, just ahead of Raj. The other Indians to feature in top 20 are Deepti Sharma, who jumped a place to 17th and Twenty20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at 19th.
File image of Smriti Mandhana. Image credit: Twitter/@WHITE_FERNS
West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor has advanced two places and grabbed eighth position among batters even as a number of players from Pakistan and South Africa have also moved up in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after winning their respective ICC Women's Championship series.
Taylor led the list of run-getters with an aggregate of 158, including two fifties, in a 2-1 loss at Dubai that enabled Pakistan to overtake the West Indies in the points table of the eight-team championship. It provides direct qualification berths to hosts New Zealand and four other top teams in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021.
South Africa are in contention for a direct berth in the pinnacle event by completing a 3-0 triumph at home over Sri Lanka, a verdict that has helped them to catch up with the fifth-placed West Indies on 11 points, even though they remain behind on net run rate.
Pakistan's victory over the West Indies has lifted them to 12 points and they are now in the fourth position, just behind India on the net run rate in the list led by Australia with 16 points from only nine matches and New Zealand second at 14 points from 12.
Among bowlers, veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami is the best-placed Indian at the third spot behind Megan Schutt of Australia and Pakistan's Sana Mir, who is leading the pack.
Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav are two other Indian bowlers figuring at the top-10 at eighth and ninth positions respectively.
Deepti also features in the all-rounders chart at a career-high third spot. Perry is at the pinnacle of the list followed by West Indies' Taylor.
No Indian woman has reached the top spot among all-rounders as all the former captains — Goswami (in July 2015), Purnima Rau (December 2000) and Shubhangi Kulkarni (January 1986) have attained the second position.
The upcoming India-England series can be crucial in the final standings while defending champions Australia host second-placed New Zealand in another series that also starts on Saturday.
Updated Date:
Feb 18, 2019 20:25:06 IST
Also See
Smriti Mandhana says coach WV Raman has set her targets to bat specific number of overs in ODIs, T20Is
India Women vs New Zealand Women: Why Harmanpreet Kaur should trust Mithali Raj to take charge of the middle-order in T20Is
Komal Zanzad's fiery spell in vain as Heather Knight rescues England XI from early jitters to beat Board President's XI