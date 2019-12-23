First Cricket
In-form Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw included in India A squad for tour of New Zealand

Shaw has been in sublime touch since returning from an eight-month doping ban last month. The youngster made a spectacular double hundred in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-opener against Baroda

Press Trust of India, Dec 23, 2019 21:33:55 IST

The in-form Prithvi Shaw on Monday took another step towards an India comeback after being named in the A squad for the tour of New Zealand.

In-form Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw included in India A squad for tour of New Zealand

File image of Prithvi Shaw. AFP

Shaw has been in sublime touch since returning from an eight-month doping ban last month. The youngster made a spectacular double hundred in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-opener against Baroda.

Though India have a settled opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, 20-year-old Shaw could make the Test squad for the New Zealand series as a reserve opener.

After picking the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, selection committee chairman MSK Prasad made it clear that they want Shaw to get as much "game time as possible".

Shaw had made a memorable Test debut last year, scoring a hundred against the West Indies in Rajkot.

Hanuma Vihari will captain India in the first-class games in New Zealand and Shubman Gill in the 50-over format.

Test specialists like R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma will get much-needed match time in New Zealand ahead of the two-Test series, beginning in Wellington on February 21. The second Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29.

"As we have set the system, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal will play the second A game," said Prasad.

The Indian squads for the limited-overs home series against Sri Lanka and Australia were also announced on Monday.

