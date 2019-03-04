First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 1st ODI Mar 03, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
ENG in WI | 5th ODI Mar 02, 2019
WI Vs ENG
West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 05, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AUS in IND Mar 05, 2019
IND vs AUS
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Imran Tahir announces retirement from ODIs after ICC World Cup 2019; will continue to play T20Is

Tahir said retiring from one-day internationals was a difficult decision. "I would love to play for as long as I can," he said, "but there is a stage in your life where you have to make big decisions."

Agence France-Presse, Mar 04, 2019 18:52:41 IST

Johannesburg: Veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir said on Monday he would retire from one-day international cricket after the World Cup in England and Wales, which ends on 14 July.

But he said he would like to continue playing for South Africa in Twenty20 internationals.

File image of South Africas Imran Tahir. Reuters

File image of South Africas Imran Tahir. Reuters

Tahir, who will turn 40 later this month, played a starring role for South Africa, taking three for 26, in their eight-wicket win in the first one-day international against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

His performance drew attention to the fact that he was not on the list of contracted players for the 2019/20 year released by Cricket South Africa last week.

But he revealed on Monday that he had reached an agreement with CSA for his contract to expire at the end of July, extending his 2018/19 contract by three months.

In a statement released by CSA, Tahir said he would re-assess his freelance future after the World Cup.

"I have always wanted to play in the World Cup," he said. “I have a mutual understanding with Cricket South Africa and going forward I decided that I would finish at the World Cup, that is why I am contracted until then. After that, Cricket South Africa has allowed me to go and play around the world in various leagues but I would also love to play T20 cricket for South Africa."

Tahir said retiring from one-day internationals was a difficult decision. "I would love to play for as long as I can," he said, "but there is a stage in your life where you have to make big decisions."

He said, though, that he would like to play for South Africa in the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Tahir, who has taken 156 wickets in 95 one-day internationals, played in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. He also played in the 2014 and 2016 World T20 tournaments.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 18:52:41 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket South Africa, ICC World Cup, Imran Tahir, South Africa, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all