Wales-born Imad Wasim has been an integral part of the Pakistan set-up since his debut in 2015. A product of the Pakistan Under-19 and Academy system, Imad has impressed in international cricket throughout his career. An intelligent and highly skillful slow left-arm bowler Wasim isn't your conventional spinner. Equally effective with the new ball or later in the innings, Wasim boasts a highly impressive economy rate of only 4.63 in ODIs and 5.85 in T20Is. Wasim isn't a big turner of the ball, rather he relies on subtle changes of angles and pace and has the ability to out-think even the best batsmen in the world.

The batsmen need to be on their toes when facing 30-year old Wasim as he could quicken up the pace every now and then. Imad's bowling has been consistent rarely do you see the batsmen get the better of him. Wasim's presence in the bowling unit has also been a source of reliability and Sarfaraz Ahmed usually turns to him when he wants some control and wants to slow down the opposition’s run-rate. In recent times Wasim's batting has been a revelation and he was a consistent performer with the bat against Australia in the ODIs during the recent series in the UAE.

Wasim has shown signs of potential with the bat over the years but is finally starting to realise that potential and score consistently. His runs lower down the order could be pivotal to Pakistan's chances at the World Cup along with his bowling prowess. Imad is a leader on the field and someone who is always willing to provide some ideas and backing for his skipper, especially when the going gets tough. Never short of advice for the opposition, Imad is an aggressive cricketer who any captain wants in his team. Put very simply, a good tournament for Imad Wasim will also mean a good World Cup for Pakistan this summer.