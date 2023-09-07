Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is setting his sights on making a comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after almost a decade’s absence.

Starc last turned up in the IPL in 2015, when he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). That season, Starc had taken 20 wickets from 13 matches. Overall, he has played 27 matches in the IPL and taken 34 wickets.

In 2018, Starc had been acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but had to withdraw due to an injury. Even recently, the 33-year-old had considered returning to the IPL but decided to give it a miss to stay afresh amid a hectic international schedule.

With the T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA being the only major event next year, Starc said he would up for returning to the cash-rich league.

“Look it’s been eight years. I’m definitely going back in [next] year,” Starc said on the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.

“Amongst other things, it’s a great lead-up to the T20 World Cup,” he added.

Starc feels the IPL provides a perfect opportunity in the buildup towards the T20 World Cup.

“So a good opportunity to see if anyone’s interested in the IPL, then lead into the T20 World Cup. And it’s somewhat of a quiet winter next year…in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in,” continued the New South Wales-born cricketer, who is also part of Australia’s squad for the ODI World Cup in India this year.