ILT20: Virender Sehwag hails 'phenomenal' Andre Russell, says Moeen Ali 'brilliant addition to Sharjah Warriors'

Former India opener Virender Sehwag lavished praise on West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell, calling his skill-set “phenomenal” and marking him out as one of the players to watch out in the inaugural season of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20).

Speaking exclusively to Zee Network, the official broadcasters of the T20 league that is set to take place in the UAE from 13 January, the Indian batting icon focused on Russell while discussing the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad, adding that his bowling skills could also come in handy for the side during the season.

“Andre Russell’s ability to bat well is phenomenal and it will be great for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders if he comes up the order. If he gets enough balls to bat, then you don’t need anyone else to bat. He will finish the game himself.

“We have witnessed it in the past that he has won matches from difficult situations. His bowling is always underestimated, but he bowls the best in death overs,” said the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’.

As for the Sharjah Warriors squad, Sehwag’s focus fell on spin-bowling English all-rounder Moeen Ali.

“One benefit of Moeen Ali is that he is an all-rounder. A left-hand player who bats anywhere from 1 down to 6 down and can bowl well. He also has captained the England national team, is a World Cup winner, so he has the mindset to read the games. He is a brilliant addition to Sharjah Warriors,” added the Indian batting icon, who finished with more than 16,000 international runs to his name.

Catch the live action of DP World International T20 League on only Zee Network from Jan 13, 2022 onwards

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.