ILT20 franchises seek changes in revenue model, write to league: Report

Major changes might be in the offing after the International League T20’s (ILT20) franchises wrote to the organisers on Wednesday, seeking changes to the current revenue model, News18 CricketNext reported.

The ILT20 is sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), and not the ICC, as the board is yet to gain a Full Member status.

According to the existing model, the central revenue pool will be allocated to the franchises following the completion of the league’s 10 years. However, the franchises want to change this model and demand that the revenues be allocated from 2024.

The decision to write to the organisers was a collective decision by the six franchises — MI Emirates, Gulf Giants, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

News18 CricketNext reported that they had approached Mubashir Usmani, the secretary general of the Emirates Cricket Board, for a comment on the issue, but is yet to respond so far.

Meanwhile, Zee, which holds the broadcast rights for both TV and digital, might negotiate their ongoing deal. Zee had reportedly paid more that Rs 800 crore for the global media rights for a 10-year period.

“After evaluating the first season, Zee too may want to renegotiate terms. It initially got into a ten-year arrangement which was believed to be over Rs 800 crore. The first season has given the media house a better sense of the numbers game,” an industry source told News18 CricketNext.

All the teams had on 10 July announced the list of released and retained players ahead of the league’s second edition. Wanindu Hasaranga, Joe Root, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell were some of the retained players, whereas Evin Lewis, Sam Billings and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were some of the notable names released by their respective franchises.

Gulf Giants are the defending champions of the ILT20, having beaten Desert Vipers by seven wickets in the final.