'I’ll be back in no time', says Shreyas Iyer after successful shoulder surgery

India and Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer announced on Twitter on Thursday that he will be back soon on the field after successful completion of his shoulder surgery.
He wrote, “Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time. Thank you for your wishes”.
— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 8, 2021
After his injury, the BCCI had stated, "Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans".
Due to this injury, the 26-year-old batsman had pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as well.
After he was ruled out due to injury, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was named the Delhi Capitals captain for this year’s IPL. Prior to the injury, Iyer had signed a contract with England’s County Club Lancashire for 2021 Royal London Cup but will not be playing in the one-day tournament slated to start from 23 July.
It was Iyer who had led the DC team to IPL finals last year where they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI).
So far, Iyer has scored over 6,000 One-Day runs across his career. He has hit nine centuries. His average is just a little behind 45 in ODI cricket. Since his debut, he has scored 8 fifties and a century in ODIs. He has represented India over 50 times combined in ODI and T20I cricket.
Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be a frontrunner to lead the 'Men in Blue' in future, having established himself across formats in the past few months.
The 26-year old Iyer had suffered the injury during the first ODI against England in Pune on 23 March when he dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.
Pant was named the captain of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament after he injured his left shoulder during the recently-concluded England's tour of India.