‘If the court tells us to go, matter ends there for me and Jay Shah’, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

While the tenure of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah recently came to an end, the Supreme Court, which was scheduled to hear BCCI’s appeal to get rid of the cooling-off period on 17 August, has not even listed the matter. Both Ganguly and Shah are expected to continue in their roles till the apex court gives a final verdict.

The Supreme Court was to hear the matter on 22 July, but the two-member bench comprising Arvind Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao decided to hear the BCCI matter on 17 August. However, the matter was not listed by the apex court.

Now, in an interaction with Outlook, Ganguly said he had neither any intention to overstay or challenge anything.

As per the report, Ganguly said that they have appealed and will wait for SC's decision.

"If the court tells us to go, matter ends there for me and Jay (Shah)," the former India skipper added.

BCCI rules state that Ganguly and Shah must undertake a three-year "cooling off" from sports administration for having completed six consecutive years each in a state association, BCCI or a combination of both. While Ganguly helmed the Cricket Association of Bengal, Shah served the Gujarat Cricket Association.

Ganguly, on his part, sees nothing wrong in appealing to the apex court, stating that everybody has an opportunity to go to the court.

"We could be right, wrong, good or bad, everyone can appeal to the highest body in the country. If they (the judges) allow, you stay or if they don't, you just go...it's as simple as that," said Ganguly.