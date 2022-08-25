If Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are not available, look at Deepak Chahar as a first-choice: Ex-India pacer

Former India bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji has put his weight behind Deepak Chahar and insisted that he should be drafted in the XI in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Balaji praised Chahar for his knack of picking wickets and the way he troubles the batters with the new ball.

“What he was doing in Zimbabwe straightaway on his return to international cricket was like he just pressed the resume button and got into his wicket-taking abilities. Chahar has been phenomenal with his work ethics. He has got a lot of variations. His ability to bowl swing and seam, and pick up wickets with the new ball makes him special. When you have the skills like he has with the new ball, it is a treat to watch. Very rarely do you get to see swing and seam with the new ball in today’s cricket. It is more of hit-the-deck type,” Balaji said during an interview with News18.com.

“In the UAE, where the new ball skills are needed to make early inroads into the opposition batting, what you want is wickets upfront with the new ball. If Chahar gives you those early wickets, you have to look at him as a first-choice. But, there are a lot of bowlers and there is a lot of competition. You want wicket-taking bowlers with the new ball. If Bumrah and Shami are not available, Chahar is the one who provides that,” he added.

Chahar who made a cut back to the Indian team during the Zimbabwe tour after a long injury lay-off has been included in the standbys for the Asia Cup 2022.

India will begin the campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

