Mumbai: Suspended till 15 April owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of IPL can only be a truncated one provided the situation improves, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

The BCCI on Friday postponed the start of this year's IPL from 29 March to 15 April in wake of the pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.

Asked if the cash-rich event could be a curtailed one, Ganguly said, "It will happen, because if it is 15 April, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment."

Ganguly, a decorated former India captain, was speaking to reporters after the end of the IPL Governing Council meeting.

