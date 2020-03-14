First Cricket
If IPL 2020 happens, it will be a truncated one, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Suspended till 15 April owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of IPL can only be a truncated one provided the situation improves, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Press Trust of India, Mar 14, 2020 19:09:39 IST

Mumbai: Suspended till 15 April owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of IPL can only be a truncated one provided the situation improves, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

If IPL 2020 happens, it will be a truncated one, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

The BCCI on Friday postponed the start of this year's IPL from 29 March to 15 April in wake of the pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.

Asked if the cash-rich event could be a curtailed one, Ganguly said, "It will happen, because if it is 15 April, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment."

Ganguly, a decorated former India captain, was speaking to reporters after the end of the IPL Governing Council meeting.

