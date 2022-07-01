‘If he can get to 30… ’: Virat Kohli is the Indian player to lookout for, says Michael Vaughan

A lot has changed since India last took on England in a Test match. Virat Kohli and Joe Root are no longer captains of their respective sides, while Rahul Dravid and Brendon McCullum have taken up the mantle of head coaches. However, for Kohli, this series will hold a lot of significance since he was the captain who led India to a 2-1 lead over the hosts.

His batting form, however, has slipped away over the last 15 months and with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul absent, there will be more pressure on Kohli to step up and deliver. It needs to be mentioned here that the 33-year-old batter has not been able to score a ton in over two years and string of low scores has put him under the scanner.

Weighing in on the issue, former England captain Michael Vaughan still believes Kohli will be the player England need to be wary of. He also went on to add that if Kohli manages to cross 30, that elusive ton could well be on its way.

“The Indian player to lookout for at Edgbaston is Virat Kohli. Just go back a few years when he produced one of the greatest Test match century on this ground. I think he's due,” he told Cricbuzz. “If he can get to 30, I reckon he's gonna get that three figures that he's been desperately wanting for such a long period of time,” Vaughan went on to add.

India were dealt another blow when their new Test captain Rohit was ruled out owing to another positive COVID test. Jasprit Bumrah was subsequently appointed the leader of this outfit and will thus be making his captaincy debut on Friday. A lot of focus will still be on Kohli and the way he goes about his business since it was under his leadership that India took a 2-1 lead in the four matches that were played last year before the series was pushed back due a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp.

