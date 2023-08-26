The BCCI on Friday announced that the IDFC First Bank Limited will be the Title Sponsor for all international matches (both women and men), domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organized by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches, held in India for the 2023-26 period.

“This sponsorship and the activations around the Title Sponsor are aimed at enhancing IDFC First’s connect with cricket lovers across the country and beyond. With this association BCCI & IDFC First will mutually strive to extend unmatched experiences and engagement with the cricket fans,” BCCI said in a release.

The collaboration will kick off with the 3-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin next month.

Mr. Roger Binny, President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said: “We are pleased to welcome IDFC First as the title sponsor for all our home matches. Their commitment and vision resonate with cricket’s spirit, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits the game and its dedicated fans.”

Mr. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “A new chapter begins in India cricket as IDFC First takes the centre stage as the title sponsor for BCCI’s home matches. Together, we are excited to co-create an unforgettable journey for fans, players, and all stakeholders involved. We have found a partner who shares our passion for excellence and innovation. With their support as the title sponsor, we are set to redefine cricket experiences and further enhance the growth of our great game.”