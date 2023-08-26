Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IDFC First bags title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic home matches

Cricket

IDFC First bags title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic home matches

The collaboration will kick off with the 3-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin next month. 

IDFC First bags title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic home matches

Logo of the Board of Cricket Control in India. AFP

The BCCI on Friday announced that the IDFC First Bank Limited will be the Title Sponsor for all international matches (both women and men), domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organized by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches, held in India for the 2023-26 period.

“This sponsorship and the activations around the Title Sponsor are aimed at enhancing IDFC First’s connect with cricket lovers across the country and beyond. With this association BCCI & IDFC First will mutually strive to extend unmatched experiences and engagement with the cricket fans,” BCCI said in a release.

The collaboration will kick off with the 3-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin next month.

Related Articles

Board

Board of Cricket Control in Indian earned nearly $300 million from 2022 IPL

Board

After Virat Kohli posts yo-yo test score, BCCI asks players to not share ‘confidential matter’ on social media

Mr. Roger Binny, President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said: “We are pleased to welcome IDFC First as the title sponsor for all our home matches. Their commitment and vision resonate with cricket’s spirit, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits the game and its dedicated fans.”

Mr. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “A new chapter begins in India cricket as IDFC First takes the centre stage as the title sponsor for BCCI’s home matches. Together, we are excited to co-create an unforgettable journey for fans, players, and all stakeholders involved. We have found a partner who shares our passion for excellence and innovation. With their support as the title sponsor, we are set to redefine cricket experiences and further enhance the growth of our great game.”

Published on: August 26, 2023 13:34:37 IST

Tags:

also read

PCB warns Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani over tweet after being excluded from Afghanistan ODIs, Asia Cup
First Cricket News

PCB warns Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani over tweet after being excluded from Afghanistan ODIs, Asia Cup

The young bowler soon got a call from the PCB high-ups and was rapped for going public with such controversial comments.

Shakib Al Hasan reappointed as captain of Bangladesh ODI side ahead of Asia Cup and World Cup
First Cricket News

Shakib Al Hasan reappointed as captain of Bangladesh ODI side ahead of Asia Cup and World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh as the team prepares for the ODI World Cup in India, with the Asia Cup and a home ODI series against New Zealand to take place before that.

PCB retains Pakistan men's team coaching staff and management ahead of Afghanistan ODIs, Asia Cup
First Cricket News

PCB retains Pakistan men's team coaching staff and management ahead of Afghanistan ODIs, Asia Cup

The decision implies that Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur, head coach Grant Bradburn and team manager Rehan Ul Haq will continue in their respective roles.