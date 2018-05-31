Preview: A galaxy of former and current stars will be in action at the iconic Lord's on Thursday to play an exhibition match between the ICC World XI and the West Indies and help raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadia in the Caribbean that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has finally been named to lead the World XI after England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan sustained a broken finger during a domestic match.

Carlos Brathwaite, who hit Ben Stokes for four successive sixes to win the Windies the last ICC World T20 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in April 2016, is the captain of the Windies side, and the squad has some fantastic T20 talent in their midst.

T20 stars Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Badree are the big names in Brathwaite's line-up, while in Marlon Samuels, Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams and others, there's a lot of firepower. Six of those players were a part of the XI that won the World T20 2016 final.

For those who are looking to tune in to live coverage of the game, here's what you need to know:

When and where will the Hurricane Relief T20I between ICC World XI and West Indies be played?

The one-off T20I between ICC World XI and West Indies will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Thursday, 31 May 2018.

Where do I watch the Hurricane Relief T20I between ICC World XI and West Indies?

The ICC World XI vs Windies T20I will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What time will live coverage of the Hurricane Relief T20I between ICC World XI and West Indies start?

The toss will take place at 10.00 pm IST, with play starting at 10.30 pm.

Where can I follow the Hurricane Relief T20I online?

The matches will be streamed online on SonyLiv.

What are the ICC World XI and West Indies squads:

ICC World XI: Shahid Afridi (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sam Curran, Tamim Iqbal, Tymal Mills, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Luke Ronchi (WK), Adil Rashid.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams.

With inputs from IANS