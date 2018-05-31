First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 27, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
MALW vs INDW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC World XI vs West Indies: When and where to watch Hurricane Relief T20I at Lord's, coverage on TV and live streaming

A galaxy of former and current stars will be in action at the iconic Lord's on Thursday to play an exhibition match between the ICC World XI and the West Indies and help raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadia in the Caribbean that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

FirstCricket Staff, May 31, 2018

Preview: A galaxy of former and current stars will be in action at the iconic Lord's on Thursday to play an exhibition match between the ICC World XI and the West Indies and help raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadia in the Caribbean that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has finally been named to lead the World XI after England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan sustained a broken finger during a domestic match.

Representative photo. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

Representative photo. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

Carlos Brathwaite, who hit Ben Stokes for four successive sixes to win the Windies the last ICC World T20 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in April 2016, is the captain of the Windies side, and the squad has some fantastic T20 talent in their midst.

T20 stars Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Badree are the big names in Brathwaite's line-up, while in Marlon Samuels, Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams and others, there's a lot of firepower. Six of those players were a part of the XI that won the World T20 2016 final.

For those who are looking to tune in to live coverage of the game, here's what you need to know:

When and where will the Hurricane Relief T20I between ICC World XI and West Indies be played?

The one-off T20I between ICC World XI and West Indies will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Thursday, 31 May 2018.

Where do I watch the Hurricane Relief T20I between ICC World XI and West Indies?

The ICC World XI vs Windies T20I will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What time will live coverage of the Hurricane Relief T20I between ICC World XI and West Indies start?

The toss will take place at 10.00 pm IST, with play starting at 10.30 pm.

Where can I follow the Hurricane Relief T20I online?

The matches will be streamed online on SonyLiv.

What are the ICC World XI and West Indies squads:

ICC World XI: Shahid Afridi (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sam Curran, Tamim Iqbal, Tymal Mills, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Luke Ronchi (WK), Adil Rashid.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 31, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Hurricane Irma #Hurricane Maria #Hurricane Relief t20i #ICC World XI #ICC World XI Vs West Indies #Lord's Cricket Ground #Lords #SportsTracker #t20 #West Indies #West Indies Vs ICC World XI

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all