Windies will be playing a fund-raising Twenty20 International match against an ICC World XI side on 31 May. The T20I match is being played to raise funds in order to rebuild the stadia in the Caribbean, which were damaged due to Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in September 2017. Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla and Dominica's Windsor Park were the two damaged stadia.

Where will the match be played? When will the match begin?

The one-off T20I will be played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground on 31 May. The match will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Captains of the two side

ICC World XI will be led by England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan while Carlos Brathwaite will lead Windies.

Andre Russell to mark international return

Windies all-rounder Andre Russell is all set to make an international return after serving a 12-month doping-related ban.

The right-handed batsman, who had a good outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders, has been named in the 13-man Windies squad for a lone Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge match against an ICC Rest of the World XI on 31 May.

Indians in the World XI

Indian wicket-keeper and batsman Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were supposed to be the two players in the World XI squad. However, on 28 May, it was announced that Hardik Pandya will be replaced by Mohammed Shami as the all-rounder is down to due to a viral illness and won't be able to fly to London for the match.

Squads:

ICC World XI: Eoin Morgan (capt), Shahid Afridi, Tamim Iqbal, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami

Windies XI: Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams.