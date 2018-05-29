First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 27, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC World XI vs West Indies, Hurricane Relief T20I: All you need to know about the fund-raising clash

ICC World XI will be led by England's limited overs' captain Eoin Morgan while Carlos Brathwaite will lead West Indies in the match.

FirstCricket Staff, May 29, 2018

Windies will be playing a fund-raising Twenty20 International match against an ICC World XI side on 31 May. The T20I match is being played to raise funds in order to rebuild the stadia in the Caribbean, which were damaged due to Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in September 2017. Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla and Dominica's Windsor Park were the two damaged stadia.

Representative photo. Getty Images

Representative photo. Getty Images

Where will the match be played? When will the match begin?

The one-off T20I will be played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground on 31 May. The match will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Captains of the two side

ICC World XI will be led by England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan while Carlos Brathwaite will lead Windies.

Andre Russell to mark international return

Windies all-rounder Andre Russell is all set to make an international return after serving a 12-month doping-related ban.
The right-handed batsman, who had a good outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders, has been named in the 13-man Windies squad for a lone Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge match against an ICC Rest of the World XI on 31 May.

Indians in the World XI

Indian wicket-keeper and batsman Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were supposed to be the two players in the World XI squad. However, on 28 May, it was announced that Hardik Pandya will be replaced by Mohammed Shami as the all-rounder is down to due to a viral illness and won't be able to fly to London for the match.

Squads:

ICC World XI: Eoin Morgan (capt), Shahid Afridi, Tamim Iqbal, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami

Windies XI: Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams.

Updated Date: May 29, 2018

Tags : #Carlos Brathwaite #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #Eoin Morgan #Hardik Pandya #Hurricane Relief t20i #Lord's Cricket Ground #Mohammed Shami #Sandeep Lamichhane #Shahid Afridi #SportsTracker #When To Watch World Xi Vs West Indies #World XI Vs West Indies t20i Match

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all